Consolidated Communications Joins the National Cyber Security Alliance as a 2019 Data Privacy Day Champion

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announces it has become a Champion of Data Privacy Day 2019, an international effort held annually on January 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. As a Champion, Consolidated Communications recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.



/EIN News/ -- “At Consolidated Communications, we are committed to protecting the sensitive information and data of our customers, aligning with the mission of Data Privacy Day to respect privacy and enable trust,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have extensive security practices and standards in place, along with comprehensive controls to identify and help protect our customers against security threats. While Consolidated Communications is diligent in securing the information of our customers, we are also committed to helping other businesses protect their sensitive customer data and vital business information with a variety of industry-leading security offerings that proactively mitigate against cybersecurity threats that put data at-risk.”

Data Privacy Day is part of a greater campaign that promotes awareness of the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is critical for businesses. Consolidated Communications joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness.

“Within the last year, nearly 70 percent of businesses have experienced a security breach, from small scale phishing attempts to larger attacks that resulted in critical data being compromised, including private and sensitive customer information,” added Aaron Reason, director of network security at Consolidated Communications. “The average cost of a data breach is nearly $4 million and takes valuable time from IT resources, can directly impact customers, puts intellectual property at-risk, and often results in decreased trust and confidence in a company.”

Consolidated Communications has robust security offerings that can help businesses address security concerns and safeguard private customer data, including the Company’s Cloud Secure , On-site Secure and DDoS Mitigation solutions, all backed by Consolidated’s experienced managed security teams.

In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about getting involved in Data Privacy Day and becoming a Champion, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day .

