Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by loan and deposit growth, achieved net income of $14.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.14.
Highlights
- Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.2 million and $14.7 million, compared to $0.7 million and $9.8 million for the same period of 2017. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $201,000 (from a gain of $71,000 to a loss of $130,000) for the three month periods and a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $560,000 (from a gain of $391,000 to a loss of $169,000) for the twelve month periods. Impacting the level of operating earnings were several factors, including the continued shift in composition of the earning asset portfolio as the balance sheet is actively managed to reduce market risk and interest rate risk in a rising rate environment. In addition, the effective tax rate has decreased due to the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were $0.89 and $3.14, respectively, an increase from basic earnings per share of $0.16 and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.08 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
- Return on average assets was 1.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.20% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average assets was 0.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.69% for the corresponding period of 2017.
- Return on average equity was 11.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 2.00% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average equity was 10.72% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 6.91% for the corresponding period of 2017.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of operating earnings, operating return on assets, operating return on equity, and operating earnings per share described in the highlights to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.
Net Income
Net income from core operations (“adjusted earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings increased to $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2017. The impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was the primary driver for the decrease in the Company's effective tax rate to 13.23% and 16.08% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 compared to 84.71% and 43.29% for the prior year periods (the passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in 2017 caused a revaluation of our net deferred tax assets resulting in a write-down of $2.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017). Operating earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.92 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.72 basic and $0.71 diluted operating earnings per share for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.17 basic and diluted, compared to $2.57 basic and diluted for the same period of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 1.05% and 12.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.93% and 9.45% for the corresponding periods of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 0.95% and 10.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.86% and 8.57% for the corresponding periods of 2017.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.33% and 3.31%, compared to 3.48% and 3.47% for the corresponding period of 2017. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points ("bps") for the three month period and 37 bps for the twelve month period primarily from an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as the average maturity of such liabilities lengthened. The impact of the increased cost of funds was limited by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 27 bps and 14 bps for the three and twelve month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $170.6 million and $176.0 million, respectively. The loan growth was primarily funded by an increase in average borrowings of $122.5 million and $108.5 million for the three and twelve month periods along with growth in average total deposits of $62.7 million and $48.1 million, respectively for the same periods.
Assets
Total assets increased $210.3 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Net loans increased $137.2 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, primarily due to campaigns related to increasing home equity product market share and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $30.3 million from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 due to an increase in the taxable municipal and restricted bank stock portfolios.
Non-performing Loans
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.20% at December 31, 2018 from 0.58% at December 31, 2017 as non-performing loans have increased to $16.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $7.3 million at December 31, 2017 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the last three months of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $756,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.00% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.
Deposits
Deposits increased $73.6 million to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $17.5 million to $320.8 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. While deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits, the lengthening of the average maturity of the time deposit portfolio continues to move forward as part of the strategy to build balance sheet protection in a rising interest rate environment.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $5.3 million to $143.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $5.0 million at December 31, 2017 to $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 is a result of an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $54,000 at December 31, 2017 to an unrealized loss of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2018 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $356,000, mainly due to the change in the corporate tax rate from 2017 to 2018. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $30.59 at December 31, 2018 compared to $29.47 at December 31, 2017 and an equity to asset ratio of 8.52% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.37% at December 31, 2017. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, book value per share was $26.70 at December 31, 2018, compared to $25.51 at December 31, 2017. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $1.88 per share.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects to offer approximately $10.0 million of a new series of non-cumulative, non-convertible preferred stock to a limited number of accredited investors in a private placement transaction. The preferred stock would be structured to qualify as Tier 1 capital for bank regulatory purposes. The proceeds of the offering would be used for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth. There can be no assurance that the offering will be completed during the first quarter of 2019 or otherwise. Any shares of preferred stock offered and sold will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates ten branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.
NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.
THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
|December 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share Data)
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|ASSETS:
|Noninterest-bearing balances
|$
|24,325
|$
|25,692
|(5.32
|)%
|Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
|42,417
|1,551
|2,634.82
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|66,742
|27,243
|144.99
|%
|Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
|134,285
|108,627
|23.62
|%
|Investment equity securities, at fair value
|1,776
|2,516
|(29.41
|)%
|Investment securities, trading
|36
|190
|(81.05
|)%
|Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value
|18,862
|13,332
|41.48
|%
|Loans held for sale
|2,929
|1,196
|144.90
|%
|Loans
|1,384,757
|1,246,614
|11.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(13,837
|)
|(12,858
|)
|7.61
|%
|Loans, net
|1,370,920
|1,233,756
|11.12
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,580
|27,386
|0.71
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,334
|4,321
|23.44
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|28,627
|27,982
|2.31
|%
|Goodwill
|17,104
|17,104
|—
|%
|Intangibles
|1,162
|1,462
|(20.52
|)%
|Deferred tax asset
|5,154
|4,388
|17.46
|%
|Other assets
|4,260
|4,989
|(14.61
|)%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,684,771
|$
|1,474,492
|14.26
|%
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|899,089
|$
|843,004
|6.65
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|320,814
|303,316
|5.77
|%
|Total deposits
|1,219,903
|1,146,320
|6.42
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|167,865
|100,748
|66.62
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|138,942
|70,970
|95.78
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|1,150
|502
|129.08
|%
|Other liabilities
|13,367
|17,758
|(24.73
|)%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,541,227
|1,336,298
|15.34
|%
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|—
|—
|n/a
|Common stock, par value $8.33, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 5,011,698 and 5,009,339 shares issued; 4,691,548 and 4,689,189 outstanding
|41,763
|41,744
|0.05
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|50,737
|50,173
|1.12
|%
|Retained earnings
|69,787
|63,364
|10.14
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
|(1,360
|)
|(54
|)
|(2,418.52
|)%
|Defined benefit plan
|(5,276
|)
|(4,920
|)
|(7.24
|)%
|Treasury stock at cost, 320,150
|(12,115
|)
|(12,115
|)
|—
|%
|TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|143,536
|138,192
|3.87
|%
|Non-controlling interest
|8
|2
|300.00
|%
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|143,544
|138,194
|3.87
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,684,771
|$
|1,474,492
|14.26
|%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|2018
|2017
|% Change
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|Loans including fees
|$
|14,828
|$
|12,191
|21.63
|%
|$
|54,000
|$
|45,833
|17.82
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|886
|517
|71.37
|%
|2,784
|2,182
|27.59
|%
|Tax-exempt
|182
|278
|(34.53
|)%
|860
|1,218
|(29.39
|)%
|Dividend and other interest income
|340
|152
|123.68
|%
|1,102
|744
|48.12
|%
|TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|16,236
|13,138
|23.58
|%
|58,746
|49,977
|17.55
|%
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|1,999
|1,115
|79.28
|%
|6,370
|4,083
|56.01
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|753
|195
|286.15
|%
|1,757
|234
|650.85
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|785
|360
|118.06
|%
|2,809
|1,580
|77.78
|%
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|3,537
|1,670
|111.80
|%
|10,936
|5,897
|85.45
|%
|NET INTEREST INCOME .
|12,699
|11,468
|10.73
|%
|47,810
|44,080
|8.46
|%
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|760
|125
|508.00
|%
|1,735
|730
|137.67
|%
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|11,939
|11,343
|5.25
|%
|46,075
|43,350
|6.29
|%
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Service charges
|672
|585
|14.87
|%
|2,460
|2,222
|10.71
|%
|Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale
|(30
|)
|113
|(126.55
|)%
|(47
|)
|600
|(107.83
|)%
|Equity securities losses
|(126
|)
|—
|n/a
|(170
|)
|—
|n/a
|Securities (losses) gains, trading
|(9
|)
|(6
|)
|(50.00
|)%
|3
|(8
|)
|(137.50
|)%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|166
|167
|(0.60
|)%
|662
|666
|(0.60
|)%
|Gain on sale of loans
|465
|358
|29.89
|%
|1,518
|1,674
|(9.32
|)%
|Insurance commissions
|99
|97
|2.06
|%
|365
|496
|(26.41
|)%
|Brokerage commissions
|323
|334
|(3.29
|)%
|1,336
|1,378
|(3.05
|)%
|Debit card income
|469
|510
|(8.04
|)%
|1,534
|1,960
|(21.73
|)%
|Other
|400
|431
|(7.19
|)%
|1,800
|1,756
|2.51
|%
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|2,429
|2,589
|(6.18
|)%
|9,461
|10,744
|(11.94
|)%
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,696
|4,883
|16.65
|%
|21,083
|18,999
|10.97
|%
|Occupancy
|622
|592
|5.07
|%
|2,702
|2,447
|10.42
|%
|Furniture and equipment
|764
|786
|(2.80
|)%
|3,092
|2,915
|6.07
|%
|Software Amortization
|208
|224
|(7.14
|)%
|712
|974
|(26.90
|)%
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|275
|229
|20.09
|%
|1,108
|925
|19.78
|%
|Professional Fees
|432
|537
|(19.55
|)%
|2,106
|2,353
|(10.50
|)%
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
|251
|155
|61.94
|%
|890
|669
|33.03
|%
|Marketing
|3
|268
|(98.88
|)%
|767
|958
|(19.94
|)%
|Intangible amortization
|71
|81
|(12.35
|)%
|300
|337
|(10.98
|)%
|Other
|1,210
|1,493
|(18.96
|)%
|5,247
|6,285
|(16.52
|)%
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|9,532
|9,248
|3.07
|%
|38,007
|36,862
|3.11
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|4,836
|4,684
|3.25
|%
|17,529
|17,232
|1.72
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|640
|3,968
|(83.87
|)%
|2,819
|7,459
|(62.21
|)%
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,196
|$
|716
|486.03
|%
|$
|14,710
|$
|9,773
|50.52
|%
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|7
|—
|—
|%
|6
|—
|—
|%
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
|$
|4,189
|$
|716
|485.06
|%
|$
|14,704
|$
|9,773
|50.46
|%
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.16
|456.25
|%
|$
|3.14
|$
|2.08
|50.96
|%
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.15
|493.33
|%
|$
|3.14
|$
|2.08
|50.96
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
|4,691,125
|4,688,744
|0.05
|%
|4,690,254
|4,705,602
|(0.33
|)%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
|4,691,125
|4,782,244
|(1.91
|)%
|4,690,254
|4,705,602
|(0.33
|)%
|DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.47
|—
|%
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.88
|—
|%
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Tax-exempt loans
|$
|73,726
|$
|553
|2.98
|%
|$
|62,012
|$
|609
|3.90
|%
|All other loans
|1,310,303
|14,391
|4.36
|%
|1,151,374
|11,789
|4.06
|%
|Total loans
|1,384,029
|14,944
|4.28
|%
|1,213,386
|12,398
|4.05
|%
|Taxable securities
|121,598
|1,207
|3.97
|%
|80,109
|650
|3.25
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|28,382
|231
|3.26
|%
|47,788
|421
|3.52
|%
|Total securities
|149,980
|1,438
|3.84
|%
|127,897
|1,071
|3.35
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,399
|19
|2.22
|%
|6,318
|19
|1.19
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,537,408
|16,401
|4.24
|%
|1,347,601
|13,488
|3.97
|%
|Other assets
|97,798
|101,907
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,635,206
|$
|1,449,508
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Savings
|$
|164,891
|26
|0.06
|%
|$
|159,204
|17
|0.04
|%
|Super Now deposits
|216,170
|320
|0.59
|%
|206,005
|151
|0.29
|%
|Money market deposits
|239,919
|400
|0.66
|%
|263,003
|236
|0.36
|%
|Time deposits
|283,663
|1,253
|1.75
|%
|220,331
|711
|1.28
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|904,643
|1,999
|0.88
|%
|848,543
|1,115
|0.52
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|121,327
|753
|2.43
|%
|62,394
|195
|1.23
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|138,942
|785
|2.21
|%
|75,373
|360
|1.87
|%
|Total borrowings
|260,269
|1,538
|2.31
|%
|137,767
|555
|1.58
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,164,912
|3,537
|1.20
|%
|986,310
|1,670
|0.67
|%
|Demand deposits
|312,511
|305,867
|Other liabilities
|15,448
|14,258
|Shareholders’ equity
|142,335
|143,073
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY .
|$
|1,635,206
|$
|1,449,508
|Interest rate spread
|3.04
|%
|3.30
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|12,864
|3.33
|%
|$
|11,818
|3.48
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Total interest income
|$
|16,236
|$
|13,138
|Total interest expense
|3,537
|1,670
|Net interest income
|12,699
|11,468
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|165
|350
|Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|$
|12,864
|$
|11,818
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|Interest
|
Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Tax-exempt loans
|$
|74,923
|$
|2,242
|2.99
|%
|$
|49,982
|$
|1,924
|3.85
|%
|All other loans
|1,250,521
|52,229
|4.18
|%
|1,099,465
|44,563
|4.05
|%
|Total loans
|1,325,444
|54,471
|4.11
|%
|1,149,447
|46,487
|4.04
|%
|Taxable securities
|100,915
|3,828
|3.79
|%
|84,079
|2,689
|3.20
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|36,279
|1,089
|3.00
|%
|50,169
|1,845
|3.68
|%
|Total securities
|137,194
|4,917
|3.58
|%
|134,248
|4,534
|3.38
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,005
|58
|1.93
|%
|22,461
|237
|1.06
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,465,643
|59,446
|4.06
|%
|1,306,156
|51,258
|3.92
|%
|Other assets
|97,577
|100,481
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,563,220
|$
|1,406,637
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Savings
|$
|164,844
|75
|0.05
|%
|$
|157,851
|62
|0.04
|%
|Super Now deposits
|225,885
|1,033
|0.46
|%
|200,436
|528
|0.26
|%
|Money market deposits
|240,541
|1,214
|0.50
|%
|274,546
|949
|0.35
|%
|Time deposits
|259,286
|4,048
|1.56
|%
|210,608
|2,544
|1.21
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|890,556
|6,370
|0.72
|%
|843,441
|4,083
|0.48
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|85,086
|1,757
|2.04
|%
|25,984
|234
|0.89
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|128,127
|2,809
|2.16
|%
|78,745
|1,580
|1.98
|%
|Total borrowings
|213,213
|4,566
|2.11
|%
|104,729
|1,814
|1.71
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,103,769
|10,936
|0.99
|%
|948,170
|5,897
|0.62
|%
|Demand deposits
|303,606
|302,651
|Other liabilities
|18,742
|14,398
|Shareholders’ equity
|137,103
|141,418
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,563,220
|$
|1,406,637
|Interest rate spread
|3.07
|%
|3.30
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|48,510
|3.31
|%
|$
|45,361
|3.47
|%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Total interest income
|$
|58,746
|$
|49,977
|Total interest expense
|10,936
|5,897
|Net interest income
|47,810
|44,080
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|700
|1,281
|Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|$
|48,510
|$
|45,361
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Operating Data
|Net income
|$
|4,189
|$
|3,826
|$
|3,480
|$
|3,208
|$
|716
|Net interest income
|12,699
|12,255
|11,703
|11,153
|11,468
|Provision for loan losses
|760
|480
|335
|160
|125
|Net security (losses) gains
|(165
|)
|(24
|)
|15
|(40
|)
|107
|Non-interest income, ex. net security (losses) gains
|2,594
|2,613
|2,347
|2,368
|2,482
|Non-interest expense
|9,532
|9,681
|9,517
|9,524
|9,248
|Performance Statistics
|Net interest margin
|3.33
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.48
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.02
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.20
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|11.77
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.07
|%
|9.18
|%
|2.00
|%
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.08
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|Net charge-offs
|266
|171
|137
|182
|200
|Efficiency ratio
|61.9
|%
|64.6
|%
|67.2
|%
|69.8
|%
|65.7
|%
|Per Share Data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.16
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.89
|0.82
|0.74
|0.68
|0.15
|Dividend declared per share
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|Book value
|30.59
|29.96
|29.66
|29.45
|29.47
|Common stock price:
|High
|44.18
|46.27
|46.92
|45.56
|49.79
|Low
|38.66
|43.22
|41.29
|39.61
|45.65
|Close
|40.24
|43.45
|44.78
|42.31
|46.58
|Weighted average common shares:
|Basic
|4,691
|4,691
|4,690
|4,689
|4,689
|Fully Diluted
|4,691
|4,691
|4,703
|4,689
|4,782
|End-of-period common shares:
|Issued
|5,012
|5,011
|5,011
|5,010
|5,009
|Treasury
|320
|320
|320
|320
|320
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2018
|6/30/2018
|3/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|Financial Condition Data:
|General
|Total assets
|$
|1,684,771
|$
|1,670,348
|$
|1,603,273
|$
|1,526,745
|$
|1,474,492
|Loans, net
|1,370,920
|1,355,762
|1,318,039
|1,267,912
|1,233,756
|Goodwill
|17,104
|17,104
|17,104
|17,104
|17,104
|Intangibles
|1,162
|1,233
|1,304
|1,382
|1,462
|Total deposits
|1,219,903
|1,210,477
|1,191,019
|1,192,454
|1,146,320
|Noninterest-bearing
|320,814
|313,111
|311,194
|304,261
|303,316
|Savings
|166,063
|164,449
|166,183
|166,243
|160,698
|NOW
|207,819
|223,963
|216,109
|240,259
|215,021
|Money Market
|238,596
|238,131
|245,081
|235,381
|237,818
|Time Deposits
|286,611
|270,823
|252,452
|246,310
|229,467
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|899,089
|897,366
|879,825
|888,193
|843,004
|Core deposits*
|933,292
|939,654
|938,567
|946,144
|916,853
|Shareholders’ equity
|143,536
|140,538
|139,134
|138,192
|138,192
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$
|16,572
|$
|8,739
|$
|7,132
|$
|7,641
|$
|7,268
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.98
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.49
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|13,837
|13,343
|13,034
|12,836
|12,858
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.00
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.03
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|83.50
|%
|152.68
|%
|182.75
|%
|167.99
|%
|176.91
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.20
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|Capitalization
|Shareholders’ equity to total assets
|8.52
|%
|8.41
|%
|8.68
|%
|9.05
|%
|9.37
|%
|* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|GAAP net income
|$
|4,189
|$
|716
|$
|14,704
|$
|9,773
|Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax
|(130
|)
|71
|(169
|)
|391
|Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|2,734
|—
|2,734
|Non-GAAP operating earnings
|$
|4,319
|$
|3,379
|$
|14,873
|$
|12,116
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|1.02
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.69
|%
|Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax
|(0.03
|)%
|0.02
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.02
|%
|Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|%
|0.75
|%
|—
|%
|0.19
|%
|Non-GAAP operating ROA
|1.05
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.86
|%
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Return on average equity (ROE)
|11.77
|%
|2.00
|%
|10.72
|%
|6.91
|%
|Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax
|(0.35
|)%
|0.20
|%
|(0.12
|)%
|0.27
|%
|Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|%
|7.65
|%
|—
|%
|1.93
|%
|Non-GAAP operating ROE
|12.12
|%
|9.45
|%
|10.84
|%
|8.57
|%
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.16
|$
|3.14
|$
|2.08
|Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax
|(0.03
|)
|0.02
|(0.03
|)
|0.09
|Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|0.58
|—
|0.58
|Non-GAAP basic operating EPS
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.72
|$
|3.17
|$
|2.57
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.15
|$
|3.14
|$
|2.08
|Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax
|(0.03
|)
|0.02
|(0.03
|)
|0.09
|Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation
|—
|0.58
|—
|0.58
|Non-GAAP diluted operating EPS
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.71
|$
|3.17
|$
|2.57
