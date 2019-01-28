Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by loan and deposit growth, achieved net income of $14.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.14.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.2 million and $14.7 million, compared to $0.7 million and $9.8 million for the same period of 2017. Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $201,000 (from a gain of $71,000 to a loss of $130,000) for the three month periods and a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $560,000 (from a gain of $391,000 to a loss of $169,000) for the twelve month periods. Impacting the level of operating earnings were several factors, including the continued shift in composition of the earning asset portfolio as the balance sheet is actively managed to reduce market risk and interest rate risk in a rising rate environment. In addition, the effective tax rate has decreased due to the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were $0.89 and $3.14, respectively, an increase from basic earnings per share of $0.16 and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.08 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.





Return on average assets was 1.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.20% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average assets was 0.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.69% for the corresponding period of 2017.





Return on average equity was 11.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 2.00% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average equity was 10.72% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 6.91% for the corresponding period of 2017.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of operating earnings, operating return on assets, operating return on equity, and operating earnings per share described in the highlights to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“adjusted earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings increased to $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2017. The impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was the primary driver for the decrease in the Company's effective tax rate to 13.23% and 16.08% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 compared to 84.71% and 43.29% for the prior year periods (the passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in 2017 caused a revaluation of our net deferred tax assets resulting in a write-down of $2.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017). Operating earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.92 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.72 basic and $0.71 diluted operating earnings per share for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.17 basic and diluted, compared to $2.57 basic and diluted for the same period of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 1.05% and 12.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.93% and 9.45% for the corresponding periods of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 0.95% and 10.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.86% and 8.57% for the corresponding periods of 2017.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.33% and 3.31%, compared to 3.48% and 3.47% for the corresponding period of 2017. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points ("bps") for the three month period and 37 bps for the twelve month period primarily from an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as the average maturity of such liabilities lengthened. The impact of the increased cost of funds was limited by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 27 bps and 14 bps for the three and twelve month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $170.6 million and $176.0 million, respectively. The loan growth was primarily funded by an increase in average borrowings of $122.5 million and $108.5 million for the three and twelve month periods along with growth in average total deposits of $62.7 million and $48.1 million, respectively for the same periods.

Assets

Total assets increased $210.3 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Net loans increased $137.2 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, primarily due to campaigns related to increasing home equity product market share and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $30.3 million from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 due to an increase in the taxable municipal and restricted bank stock portfolios.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.20% at December 31, 2018 from 0.58% at December 31, 2017 as non-performing loans have increased to $16.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $7.3 million at December 31, 2017 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the last three months of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $756,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.00% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Deposits increased $73.6 million to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $17.5 million to $320.8 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. While deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits, the lengthening of the average maturity of the time deposit portfolio continues to move forward as part of the strategy to build balance sheet protection in a rising interest rate environment.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $5.3 million to $143.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $5.0 million at December 31, 2017 to $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 is a result of an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $54,000 at December 31, 2017 to an unrealized loss of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2018 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $356,000, mainly due to the change in the corporate tax rate from 2017 to 2018. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $30.59 at December 31, 2018 compared to $29.47 at December 31, 2017 and an equity to asset ratio of 8.52% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.37% at December 31, 2017. Excluding goodwill and intangibles, book value per share was $26.70 at December 31, 2018, compared to $25.51 at December 31, 2017. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $1.88 per share.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects to offer approximately $10.0 million of a new series of non-cumulative, non-convertible preferred stock to a limited number of accredited investors in a private placement transaction. The preferred stock would be structured to qualify as Tier 1 capital for bank regulatory purposes. The proceeds of the offering would be used for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth. There can be no assurance that the offering will be completed during the first quarter of 2019 or otherwise. Any shares of preferred stock offered and sold will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates ten branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2018 2017 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 24,325 $ 25,692 (5.32 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 42,417 1,551 2,634.82 % Total cash and cash equivalents 66,742 27,243 144.99 % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 134,285 108,627 23.62 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,776 2,516 (29.41 )% Investment securities, trading 36 190 (81.05 )% Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 18,862 13,332 41.48 % Loans held for sale 2,929 1,196 144.90 % Loans 1,384,757 1,246,614 11.08 % Allowance for loan losses (13,837 ) (12,858 ) 7.61 % Loans, net 1,370,920 1,233,756 11.12 % Premises and equipment, net 27,580 27,386 0.71 % Accrued interest receivable 5,334 4,321 23.44 % Bank-owned life insurance 28,627 27,982 2.31 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 1,162 1,462 (20.52 )% Deferred tax asset 5,154 4,388 17.46 % Other assets 4,260 4,989 (14.61 )% TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,684,771 $ 1,474,492 14.26 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 899,089 $ 843,004 6.65 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 320,814 303,316 5.77 % Total deposits 1,219,903 1,146,320 6.42 % Short-term borrowings 167,865 100,748 66.62 % Long-term borrowings 138,942 70,970 95.78 % Accrued interest payable 1,150 502 129.08 % Other liabilities 13,367 17,758 (24.73 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,541,227 1,336,298 15.34 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $8.33, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 5,011,698 and 5,009,339 shares issued; 4,691,548 and 4,689,189 outstanding 41,763 41,744 0.05 % Additional paid-in capital 50,737 50,173 1.12 % Retained earnings 69,787 63,364 10.14 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities (1,360 ) (54 ) (2,418.52 )% Defined benefit plan (5,276 ) (4,920 ) (7.24 )% Treasury stock at cost, 320,150 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 143,536 138,192 3.87 % Non-controlling interest 8 2 300.00 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 143,544 138,194 3.87 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,684,771 $ 1,474,492 14.26 %

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 14,828 $ 12,191 21.63 % $ 54,000 $ 45,833 17.82 % Investment securities: Taxable 886 517 71.37 % 2,784 2,182 27.59 % Tax-exempt 182 278 (34.53 )% 860 1,218 (29.39 )% Dividend and other interest income 340 152 123.68 % 1,102 744 48.12 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,236 13,138 23.58 % 58,746 49,977 17.55 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,999 1,115 79.28 % 6,370 4,083 56.01 % Short-term borrowings 753 195 286.15 % 1,757 234 650.85 % Long-term borrowings 785 360 118.06 % 2,809 1,580 77.78 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,537 1,670 111.80 % 10,936 5,897 85.45 % NET INTEREST INCOME . 12,699 11,468 10.73 % 47,810 44,080 8.46 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 760 125 508.00 % 1,735 730 137.67 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,939 11,343 5.25 % 46,075 43,350 6.29 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 672 585 14.87 % 2,460 2,222 10.71 % Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale (30 ) 113 (126.55 )% (47 ) 600 (107.83 )% Equity securities losses (126 ) — n/a (170 ) — n/a Securities (losses) gains, trading (9 ) (6 ) (50.00 )% 3 (8 ) (137.50 )% Bank-owned life insurance 166 167 (0.60 )% 662 666 (0.60 )% Gain on sale of loans 465 358 29.89 % 1,518 1,674 (9.32 )% Insurance commissions 99 97 2.06 % 365 496 (26.41 )% Brokerage commissions 323 334 (3.29 )% 1,336 1,378 (3.05 )% Debit card income 469 510 (8.04 )% 1,534 1,960 (21.73 )% Other 400 431 (7.19 )% 1,800 1,756 2.51 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,429 2,589 (6.18 )% 9,461 10,744 (11.94 )% NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,696 4,883 16.65 % 21,083 18,999 10.97 % Occupancy 622 592 5.07 % 2,702 2,447 10.42 % Furniture and equipment 764 786 (2.80 )% 3,092 2,915 6.07 % Software Amortization 208 224 (7.14 )% 712 974 (26.90 )% Pennsylvania shares tax 275 229 20.09 % 1,108 925 19.78 % Professional Fees 432 537 (19.55 )% 2,106 2,353 (10.50 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 251 155 61.94 % 890 669 33.03 % Marketing 3 268 (98.88 )% 767 958 (19.94 )% Intangible amortization 71 81 (12.35 )% 300 337 (10.98 )% Other 1,210 1,493 (18.96 )% 5,247 6,285 (16.52 )% TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,532 9,248 3.07 % 38,007 36,862 3.11 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,836 4,684 3.25 % 17,529 17,232 1.72 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 640 3,968 (83.87 )% 2,819 7,459 (62.21 )% NET INCOME $ 4,196 $ 716 486.03 % $ 14,710 $ 9,773 50.52 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 — — % 6 — — % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 4,189 $ 716 485.06 % $ 14,704 $ 9,773 50.46 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.89 $ 0.16 456.25 % $ 3.14 $ 2.08 50.96 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.89 $ 0.15 493.33 % $ 3.14 $ 2.08 50.96 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 4,691,125 4,688,744 0.05 % 4,690,254 4,705,602 (0.33 )% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 4,691,125 4,782,244 (1.91 )% 4,690,254 4,705,602 (0.33 )% DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.47 $ 0.47 — % $ 1.88 $ 1.88 — %

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 73,726 $ 553 2.98 % $ 62,012 $ 609 3.90 % All other loans 1,310,303 14,391 4.36 % 1,151,374 11,789 4.06 % Total loans 1,384,029 14,944 4.28 % 1,213,386 12,398 4.05 % Taxable securities 121,598 1,207 3.97 % 80,109 650 3.25 % Tax-exempt securities 28,382 231 3.26 % 47,788 421 3.52 % Total securities 149,980 1,438 3.84 % 127,897 1,071 3.35 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,399 19 2.22 % 6,318 19 1.19 % Total interest-earning assets 1,537,408 16,401 4.24 % 1,347,601 13,488 3.97 % Other assets 97,798 101,907 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,635,206 $ 1,449,508 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 164,891 26 0.06 % $ 159,204 17 0.04 % Super Now deposits 216,170 320 0.59 % 206,005 151 0.29 % Money market deposits 239,919 400 0.66 % 263,003 236 0.36 % Time deposits 283,663 1,253 1.75 % 220,331 711 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 904,643 1,999 0.88 % 848,543 1,115 0.52 % Short-term borrowings 121,327 753 2.43 % 62,394 195 1.23 % Long-term borrowings 138,942 785 2.21 % 75,373 360 1.87 % Total borrowings 260,269 1,538 2.31 % 137,767 555 1.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,164,912 3,537 1.20 % 986,310 1,670 0.67 % Demand deposits 312,511 305,867 Other liabilities 15,448 14,258 Shareholders’ equity 142,335 143,073 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY . $ 1,635,206 $ 1,449,508 Interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.30 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,864 3.33 % $ 11,818 3.48 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Total interest income $ 16,236 $ 13,138 Total interest expense 3,537 1,670 Net interest income 12,699 11,468 Tax equivalent adjustment 165 350 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 12,864 $ 11,818

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 74,923 $ 2,242 2.99 % $ 49,982 $ 1,924 3.85 % All other loans 1,250,521 52,229 4.18 % 1,099,465 44,563 4.05 % Total loans 1,325,444 54,471 4.11 % 1,149,447 46,487 4.04 % Taxable securities 100,915 3,828 3.79 % 84,079 2,689 3.20 % Tax-exempt securities 36,279 1,089 3.00 % 50,169 1,845 3.68 % Total securities 137,194 4,917 3.58 % 134,248 4,534 3.38 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,005 58 1.93 % 22,461 237 1.06 % Total interest-earning assets 1,465,643 59,446 4.06 % 1,306,156 51,258 3.92 % Other assets 97,577 100,481 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,563,220 $ 1,406,637 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 164,844 75 0.05 % $ 157,851 62 0.04 % Super Now deposits 225,885 1,033 0.46 % 200,436 528 0.26 % Money market deposits 240,541 1,214 0.50 % 274,546 949 0.35 % Time deposits 259,286 4,048 1.56 % 210,608 2,544 1.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 890,556 6,370 0.72 % 843,441 4,083 0.48 % Short-term borrowings 85,086 1,757 2.04 % 25,984 234 0.89 % Long-term borrowings 128,127 2,809 2.16 % 78,745 1,580 1.98 % Total borrowings 213,213 4,566 2.11 % 104,729 1,814 1.71 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,103,769 10,936 0.99 % 948,170 5,897 0.62 % Demand deposits 303,606 302,651 Other liabilities 18,742 14,398 Shareholders’ equity 137,103 141,418 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,563,220 $ 1,406,637 Interest rate spread 3.07 % 3.30 % Net interest income/margin $ 48,510 3.31 % $ 45,361 3.47 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Total interest income $ 58,746 $ 49,977 Total interest expense 10,936 5,897 Net interest income 47,810 44,080 Tax equivalent adjustment 700 1,281 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 48,510 $ 45,361





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Operating Data Net income $ 4,189 $ 3,826 $ 3,480 $ 3,208 $ 716 Net interest income 12,699 12,255 11,703 11,153 11,468 Provision for loan losses 760 480 335 160 125 Net security (losses) gains (165 ) (24 ) 15 (40 ) 107 Non-interest income, ex. net security (losses) gains 2,594 2,613 2,347 2,368 2,482 Non-interest expense 9,532 9,681 9,517 9,524 9,248 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.30 % 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.48 % Annualized return on average assets 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.20 % Annualized return on average equity 11.77 % 10.94 % 10.07 % 9.18 % 2.00 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs 266 171 137 182 200 Efficiency ratio 61.9 % 64.6 % 67.2 % 69.8 % 65.7 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 0.74 $ 0.68 $ 0.16 Diluted earnings per share 0.89 0.82 0.74 0.68 0.15 Dividend declared per share 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.47 Book value 30.59 29.96 29.66 29.45 29.47 Common stock price: High 44.18 46.27 46.92 45.56 49.79 Low 38.66 43.22 41.29 39.61 45.65 Close 40.24 43.45 44.78 42.31 46.58 Weighted average common shares: Basic 4,691 4,691 4,690 4,689 4,689 Fully Diluted 4,691 4,691 4,703 4,689 4,782 End-of-period common shares: Issued 5,012 5,011 5,011 5,010 5,009 Treasury 320 320 320 320 320





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,684,771 $ 1,670,348 $ 1,603,273 $ 1,526,745 $ 1,474,492 Loans, net 1,370,920 1,355,762 1,318,039 1,267,912 1,233,756 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 1,162 1,233 1,304 1,382 1,462 Total deposits 1,219,903 1,210,477 1,191,019 1,192,454 1,146,320 Noninterest-bearing 320,814 313,111 311,194 304,261 303,316 Savings 166,063 164,449 166,183 166,243 160,698 NOW 207,819 223,963 216,109 240,259 215,021 Money Market 238,596 238,131 245,081 235,381 237,818 Time Deposits 286,611 270,823 252,452 246,310 229,467 Total interest-bearing deposits 899,089 897,366 879,825 888,193 843,004 Core deposits* 933,292 939,654 938,567 946,144 916,853 Shareholders’ equity 143,536 140,538 139,134 138,192 138,192 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 16,572 $ 8,739 $ 7,132 $ 7,641 $ 7,268 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.98 % 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses 13,837 13,343 13,034 12,836 12,858 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 83.50 % 152.68 % 182.75 % 167.99 % 176.91 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.20 % 0.64 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.58 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.52 % 8.41 % 8.68 % 9.05 % 9.37 % * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income $ 4,189 $ 716 $ 14,704 $ 9,773 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (130 ) 71 (169 ) 391 Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation — 2,734 — 2,734 Non-GAAP operating earnings $ 4,319 $ 3,379 $ 14,873 $ 12,116 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.02 % 0.20 % 0.94 % 0.69 % Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.03 )% 0.02 % (0.01 )% 0.02 % Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation — % 0.75 % — % 0.19 % Non-GAAP operating ROA 1.05 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.86 % Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average equity (ROE) 11.77 % 2.00 % 10.72 % 6.91 % Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.35 )% 0.20 % (0.12 )% 0.27 % Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation — % 7.65 % — % 1.93 % Non-GAAP operating ROE 12.12 % 9.45 % 10.84 % 8.57 % Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.89 $ 0.16 $ 3.14 $ 2.08 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.03 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.09 Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation — 0.58 — 0.58 Non-GAAP basic operating EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 3.17 $ 2.57 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Diluted EPS $ 0.89 $ 0.15 $ 3.14 $ 2.08 Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax (0.03 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.09 Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation — 0.58 — 0.58 Non-GAAP diluted operating EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.71 $ 3.17 $ 2.57



