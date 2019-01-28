There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,922 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by loan and deposit growth, achieved net income of $14.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $3.14.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $4.2 million and $14.7 million, compared to $0.7 million and $9.8 million for the same period of 2017.  Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $201,000 (from a gain of $71,000 to a loss of $130,000) for the three month periods and a decrease in after-tax securities gains of $560,000 (from a gain of $391,000 to a loss of $169,000) for the twelve month periods. Impacting the level of operating earnings were several factors, including the continued shift in composition of the earning asset portfolio as the balance sheet is actively managed to reduce market risk and interest rate risk in a rising rate environment. In addition, the effective tax rate has decreased due to the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 were $0.89 and $3.14, respectively, an increase from basic earnings per share of $0.16 and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.08 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

  • Return on average assets was 1.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.20% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average assets was 0.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.69% for the corresponding period of 2017.

  • Return on average equity was 11.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 2.00% for the corresponding period of 2017. Return on average equity was 10.72% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 6.91% for the corresponding period of 2017.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of operating earnings, operating return on assets, operating return on equity, and operating earnings per share described in the highlights to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“adjusted earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings increased to $14.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2017. The impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was the primary driver for the decrease in the Company's effective tax rate to 13.23% and 16.08% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018 compared to 84.71% and 43.29% for the prior year periods (the passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in 2017 caused a revaluation of our net deferred tax assets resulting in a write-down of $2.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2017). Operating earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $0.92 basic and diluted, an increase from $0.72 basic and $0.71 diluted operating earnings per share for the same period of 2017. Operating earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.17 basic and diluted, compared to $2.57 basic and diluted for the same period of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 1.05% and 12.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 0.93% and 9.45% for the corresponding periods of 2017. Operating return on average assets and operating return on average equity were 0.95% and 10.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.86% and 8.57% for the corresponding periods of 2017.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 3.33% and 3.31%, compared to 3.48% and 3.47% for the corresponding period of 2017.  The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points ("bps") for the three month period and 37 bps for the twelve month period primarily from an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as the average maturity of such liabilities lengthened. The impact of the increased cost of funds was limited by an increase in the yield on earning assets of 27 bps and 14 bps for the three and twelve month periods. The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield in conjunction with an increase in the average loan portfolio of $170.6 million and $176.0 million, respectively. The loan growth was primarily funded by an increase in average borrowings of $122.5 million and $108.5 million for the three and twelve month periods along with growth in average total deposits of $62.7 million and $48.1 million, respectively for the same periods.

Assets

Total assets increased $210.3 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017.  Net loans increased $137.2 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, primarily due to campaigns related to increasing home equity product market share and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $30.3 million from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 due to an increase in the taxable municipal and restricted bank stock portfolios.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 1.20% at December 31, 2018 from 0.58% at December 31, 2017 as non-performing loans have increased to $16.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $7.3 million at December 31, 2017 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the last three months of 2018. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $756,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 minimally impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.00% of total loans at December 31, 2018. The majority of the loans charged-off had a specific allowance within the allowance for loan losses.

Deposits

Deposits increased $73.6 million to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $17.5 million to $320.8 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017.  Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service. While deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits, the lengthening of the average maturity of the time deposit portfolio continues to move forward as part of the strategy to build balance sheet protection in a rising interest rate environment.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $5.3 million to $143.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $5.0 million at December 31, 2017 to $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 is a result of an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $54,000 at December 31, 2017 to an unrealized loss of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2018 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $356,000, mainly due to the change in the corporate tax rate from 2017 to 2018. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $30.59 at December 31, 2018 compared to $29.47 at December 31, 2017 and an equity to asset ratio of 8.52% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.37% at December 31, 2017.  Excluding goodwill and intangibles, book value per share was $26.70 at December 31, 2018, compared to $25.51 at December 31, 2017.  Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $1.88 per share.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects to offer approximately $10.0 million of a new series of non-cumulative, non-convertible preferred stock to a limited number of accredited investors in a private placement transaction.  The preferred stock would be structured to qualify as Tier 1 capital for bank regulatory purposes.  The proceeds of the offering would be used for general corporate purposes, including funding organic growth.  There can be no assurance that the offering will be completed during the first quarter of 2019 or otherwise.  Any shares of preferred stock offered and sold will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates ten branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses.  Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)   2018   2017   % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 24,325     $ 25,692     (5.32 )%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions   42,417     1,551     2,634.82 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   66,742     27,243     144.99 %
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value   134,285     108,627     23.62 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value   1,776     2,516     (29.41 )%
Investment securities, trading   36     190     (81.05 )%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value   18,862     13,332     41.48 %
Loans held for sale   2,929     1,196     144.90 %
Loans   1,384,757     1,246,614     11.08 %
Allowance for loan losses   (13,837 )   (12,858 )   7.61 %
Loans, net   1,370,920     1,233,756     11.12 %
Premises and equipment, net   27,580     27,386     0.71 %
Accrued interest receivable   5,334     4,321     23.44 %
Bank-owned life insurance   28,627     27,982     2.31 %
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     %
Intangibles   1,162     1,462     (20.52 )%
Deferred tax asset   5,154     4,388     17.46 %
Other assets   4,260     4,989     (14.61 )%
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,684,771     $ 1,474,492     14.26 %
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 899,089     $ 843,004     6.65 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   320,814     303,316     5.77 %
Total deposits   1,219,903     1,146,320     6.42 %
Short-term borrowings   167,865     100,748     66.62 %
Long-term borrowings   138,942     70,970     95.78 %
Accrued interest payable   1,150     502     129.08 %
Other liabilities   13,367     17,758     (24.73 )%
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,541,227     1,336,298     15.34 %
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued           n/a  
Common stock, par value $8.33, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 5,011,698 and 5,009,339 shares issued; 4,691,548 and 4,689,189 outstanding   41,763     41,744     0.05 %
Additional paid-in capital   50,737     50,173     1.12 %
Retained earnings   69,787     63,364     10.14 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:            
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities   (1,360 )   (54 )   (2,418.52 )%
Defined benefit plan   (5,276 )   (4,920 )   (7.24 )%
Treasury stock at cost, 320,150   (12,115 )   (12,115 )   %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   143,536     138,192     3.87 %
Non-controlling interest    8     2     300.00 %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   143,544     138,194     3.87 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,684,771     $ 1,474,492     14.26 %
                       
                       

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2018   2017   % Change   2018   2017   % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 14,828     $ 12,191     21.63 %   $ 54,000     $ 45,833     17.82 %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable   886     517     71.37 %   2,784     2,182     27.59 %
Tax-exempt   182     278     (34.53 )%   860     1,218     (29.39 )%
Dividend and other interest income   340     152     123.68 %   1,102     744     48.12 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   16,236     13,138     23.58 %   58,746     49,977     17.55 %
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits    1,999     1,115     79.28 %   6,370     4,083     56.01 %
Short-term borrowings    753     195     286.15 %   1,757     234     650.85 %
Long-term borrowings    785     360     118.06 %   2,809     1,580     77.78 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE    3,537     1,670     111.80 %   10,936     5,897     85.45 %
NET INTEREST INCOME .   12,699     11,468     10.73 %   47,810     44,080     8.46 %
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   760     125     508.00 %   1,735     730     137.67 %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   11,939     11,343     5.25 %   46,075     43,350     6.29 %
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                        
Service charges    672     585     14.87 %   2,460     2,222     10.71 %
Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale   (30 )   113     (126.55 )%   (47 )   600     (107.83 )%
Equity securities losses    (126 )       n/a     (170 )       n/a  
Securities (losses) gains, trading   (9 )   (6 )   (50.00 )%   3     (8 )   (137.50 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   166     167     (0.60 )%   662     666     (0.60 )%
Gain on sale of loans   465     358     29.89 %   1,518     1,674     (9.32 )%
Insurance commissions   99     97     2.06 %   365     496     (26.41 )%
Brokerage commissions   323     334     (3.29 )%   1,336     1,378     (3.05 )%
Debit card income   469     510     (8.04 )%   1,534     1,960     (21.73 )%
Other   400     431     (7.19 )%   1,800     1,756     2.51 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   2,429     2,589     (6.18 )%   9,461     10,744     (11.94 )%
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,696     4,883     16.65 %   21,083     18,999     10.97 %
Occupancy   622     592     5.07 %   2,702     2,447     10.42 %
Furniture and equipment    764     786     (2.80 )%   3,092     2,915     6.07 %
Software Amortization   208     224     (7.14 )%   712     974     (26.90 )%
Pennsylvania shares tax   275     229     20.09 %   1,108     925     19.78 %
Professional Fees   432     537     (19.55 )%   2,106     2,353     (10.50 )%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance   251     155     61.94 %   890     669     33.03 %
Marketing   3     268     (98.88 )%   767     958     (19.94 )%
Intangible amortization   71     81     (12.35 )%   300     337     (10.98 )%
Other   1,210     1,493     (18.96 )%   5,247     6,285     (16.52 )%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   9,532     9,248     3.07 %   38,007     36,862     3.11 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   4,836     4,684     3.25 %   17,529     17,232     1.72 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION    640     3,968     (83.87 )%   2,819     7,459     (62.21 )%
NET INCOME   $ 4,196     $ 716     486.03 %   $ 14,710     $ 9,773     50.52 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   7         %   6         %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 4,189     $ 716     485.06 %   $ 14,704     $ 9,773     50.46 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.89     $ 0.16     456.25 %   $ 3.14     $ 2.08     50.96 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.89     $ 0.15     493.33 %   $ 3.14     $ 2.08     50.96 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   4,691,125     4,688,744     0.05 %   4,690,254     4,705,602     (0.33 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED    4,691,125     4,782,244     (1.91 )%   4,690,254     4,705,602     (0.33 )%
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE   $ 0.47     $ 0.47     %   $ 1.88     $ 1.88     %
                                             
                                             

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans    $ 73,726     $ 553     2.98 %   $ 62,012     $ 609     3.90 %
All other loans   1,310,303     14,391     4.36 %   1,151,374     11,789     4.06 %
Total loans    1,384,029     14,944     4.28 %   1,213,386     12,398     4.05 %
Taxable securities   121,598     1,207     3.97 %   80,109     650     3.25 %
Tax-exempt securities   28,382     231     3.26 %   47,788     421     3.52 %
Total securities   149,980     1,438     3.84 %   127,897     1,071     3.35 %
Interest-bearing deposits    3,399     19     2.22 %   6,318     19     1.19 %
Total interest-earning assets    1,537,408     16,401     4.24 %   1,347,601     13,488     3.97 %
Other assets    97,798             101,907          
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,635,206             $ 1,449,508          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings    $ 164,891     26     0.06 %   $ 159,204     17     0.04 %
Super Now deposits   216,170     320     0.59 %   206,005     151     0.29 %
Money market deposits   239,919     400     0.66 %   263,003     236     0.36 %
Time deposits   283,663     1,253     1.75 %   220,331     711     1.28 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   904,643     1,999     0.88 %   848,543     1,115     0.52 %
Short-term borrowings   121,327     753     2.43 %   62,394     195     1.23 %
Long-term borrowings   138,942     785     2.21 %   75,373     360     1.87 %
Total borrowings   260,269     1,538     2.31 %   137,767     555     1.58 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,164,912     3,537     1.20 %   986,310     1,670     0.67 %
Demand deposits   312,511             305,867          
Other liabilities   15,448             14,258          
Shareholders’ equity   142,335             143,073          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY .   $ 1,635,206             $ 1,449,508          
Interest rate spread           3.04 %           3.30 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 12,864     3.33 %       $ 11,818     3.48 %
                                     


    Three Months Ended December 31,
    2018   2017
Total interest income   $ 16,236     $ 13,138  
Total interest expense   3,537     1,670  
Net interest income   12,699     11,468  
Tax equivalent adjustment   165     350  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 12,864     $ 11,818  
                 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 74,923     $ 2,242     2.99 %   $ 49,982     $ 1,924     3.85 %
All other loans   1,250,521     52,229     4.18 %   1,099,465     44,563     4.05 %
Total loans   1,325,444     54,471     4.11 %   1,149,447     46,487     4.04 %
Taxable securities   100,915     3,828     3.79 %   84,079     2,689     3.20 %
Tax-exempt securities   36,279     1,089     3.00 %   50,169     1,845     3.68 %
Total securities   137,194     4,917     3.58 %   134,248     4,534     3.38 %
Interest-bearing deposits   3,005     58     1.93 %   22,461     237     1.06 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,465,643     59,446     4.06 %   1,306,156     51,258     3.92 %
Other assets   97,577             100,481          
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,563,220             $ 1,406,637          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 164,844     75     0.05 %   $ 157,851     62     0.04 %
Super Now deposits   225,885     1,033     0.46 %   200,436     528     0.26 %
Money market deposits   240,541     1,214     0.50 %   274,546     949     0.35 %
Time deposits   259,286     4,048     1.56 %   210,608     2,544     1.21 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   890,556     6,370     0.72 %   843,441     4,083     0.48 %
Short-term borrowings   85,086     1,757     2.04 %   25,984     234     0.89 %
Long-term borrowings   128,127     2,809     2.16 %   78,745     1,580     1.98 %
Total borrowings   213,213     4,566     2.11 %   104,729     1,814     1.71 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,103,769     10,936     0.99 %   948,170     5,897     0.62 %
Demand deposits   303,606             302,651          
Other liabilities   18,742             14,398          
Shareholders’ equity   137,103             141,418          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,563,220             $ 1,406,637          
Interest rate spread           3.07 %           3.30 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 48,510     3.31 %       $ 45,361     3.47 %
                                     


    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2018   2017
Total interest income    $ 58,746     $ 49,977  
Total interest expense    10,936     5,897  
Net interest income    47,810     44,080  
Tax equivalent adjustment   700     1,281  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)    $ 48,510     $ 45,361  
                 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018   3/31/2018   12/31/2017
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 4,189     $ 3,826     $ 3,480     $ 3,208     $ 716  
Net interest income   12,699     12,255     11,703     11,153     11,468  
Provision for loan losses   760     480     335     160     125  
Net security (losses) gains   (165 )   (24 )   15     (40 )   107  
Non-interest income, ex. net security (losses) gains   2,594     2,613     2,347     2,368     2,482  
Non-interest expense   9,532     9,681     9,517     9,524     9,248  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin   3.33 %   3.30 %   3.32 %   3.31 %   3.48 %
Annualized return on average assets   1.02 %   0.96 %   0.91 %   0.86 %   0.20 %
Annualized return on average equity   11.77 %   10.94 %   10.07 %   9.18 %   2.00 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans   0.08 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.06 %   0.07 %
Net charge-offs   266     171     137     182     200  
Efficiency ratio   61.9 %   64.6 %   67.2 %   69.8 %   65.7 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share    $ 0.89     $ 0.82     $ 0.74     $ 0.68     $ 0.16  
Diluted earnings per share    0.89     0.82     0.74     0.68     0.15  
Dividend declared per share    0.47     0.47     0.47     0.47     0.47  
Book value   30.59     29.96     29.66     29.45     29.47  
Common stock price:                    
High   44.18     46.27     46.92     45.56     49.79  
Low   38.66     43.22     41.29     39.61     45.65  
Close   40.24     43.45     44.78     42.31     46.58  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic   4,691     4,691     4,690     4,689     4,689  
Fully Diluted   4,691     4,691     4,703     4,689     4,782  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued    5,012     5,011     5,011     5,010     5,009  
Treasury    320     320     320     320     320  
                               


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2018   9/30/2018   6/30/2018   3/31/2018   12/31/2017
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,684,771     $ 1,670,348     $ 1,603,273     $ 1,526,745     $ 1,474,492  
Loans, net   1,370,920     1,355,762     1,318,039     1,267,912     1,233,756  
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104  
Intangibles   1,162     1,233     1,304     1,382     1,462  
Total deposits   1,219,903     1,210,477     1,191,019     1,192,454     1,146,320  
Noninterest-bearing    320,814     313,111     311,194     304,261     303,316  
Savings   166,063     164,449     166,183     166,243     160,698  
NOW    207,819     223,963     216,109     240,259     215,021  
Money Market    238,596     238,131     245,081     235,381     237,818  
Time Deposits    286,611     270,823     252,452     246,310     229,467  
Total interest-bearing deposits    899,089     897,366     879,825     888,193     843,004  
Core deposits*   933,292     939,654     938,567     946,144     916,853  
Shareholders’ equity   143,536     140,538     139,134     138,192     138,192  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 16,572     $ 8,739     $ 7,132     $ 7,641     $ 7,268  
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.98 %   0.52 %   0.44 %   0.50 %   0.49 %
Allowance for loan losses   13,837     13,343     13,034     12,836     12,858  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.00 %   0.97 %   0.98 %   1.00 %   1.03 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   83.50 %   152.68 %   182.75 %   167.99 %   176.91 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.20 %   0.64 %   0.54 %   0.60 %   0.58 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets    8.52 %   8.41 %   8.68 %   9.05 %   9.37 %
 
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2018   2017   2018   2017
GAAP net income   $ 4,189     $ 716     $ 14,704     $ 9,773  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax   (130 )   71     (169 )   391  
Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation       2,734         2,734  
Non-GAAP operating earnings   $ 4,319     $ 3,379     $ 14,873     $ 12,116  
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Return on average assets (ROA)    1.02 %   0.20 %   0.94 %   0.69 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax   (0.03 )%   0.02 %   (0.01 )%   0.02 %
Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation   %   0.75 %   %   0.19 %
Non-GAAP operating ROA   1.05 %   0.93 %   0.95 %   0.86 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Return on average equity (ROE)   11.77 %   2.00 %   10.72 %   6.91 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax   (0.35 )%   0.20 %   (0.12 )%   0.27 %
Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation   %   7.65 %   %   1.93 %
Non-GAAP operating ROE   12.12 %   9.45 %   10.84 %   8.57 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.89     $ 0.16     $ 3.14     $ 2.08  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax   (0.03 )   0.02     (0.03 )   0.09  
Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation       0.58         0.58  
Non-GAAP basic operating EPS   $ 0.92     $ 0.72     $ 3.17     $ 2.57  
         
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2018   2017   2018   2017
Diluted EPS   $ 0.89     $ 0.15     $ 3.14     $ 2.08  
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax   (0.03 )   0.02     (0.03 )   0.09  
Add: Effect of deferred tax asset revaluation       0.58         0.58  
Non-GAAP diluted operating EPS   $ 0.92     $ 0.71     $ 3.17     $ 2.57  

