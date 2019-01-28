HACU announces Academia de Liderazgo to help increase Hispanic representation in leadership positions at Hispanic-Serving Institutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HISPANICIZE WIRE) - The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced the launch of its new leadership program, the HACU Presidential Leadership Academy/Academia de Liderazgo, to prepare vice presidents and other senior academic administrators for top leadership roles at Hispanic-Serving Institutions and emerging HSIs. The program is especially designed to increase Hispanic representation in presidential positions in higher education.



The program was first announced by HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores at HACU’s Annual Conference in October 2018, and he encouraged participation from aspiring college presidents and CEOs. He also called on current presidents and CEOs of colleges and universities to make a commitment to support a member of their institution to participate in the program.

“We expect the majority of participants to come from Hispanic-Serving Institutions and emerging HSIs,” said Flores. “The sessions are strategically woven into settings that provide substantial networking opportunities in the Hispanic higher education community, including an international component to provide a broader perspective of challenges and opportunities beyond the U.S.”

La Academia, a one-year fellowship program with three seminars, will begin October 2019 in conjunction with HACU’s Annual Conference in Chicago. The second seminar will lead into HACU’s Capitol Forum in Washington, D.C., in April 2020, and the third session will be held in late spring or early summer of 2020, at an international location to be determined. This very selective program will tap current and former presidents and chancellors as faculty and mentors. Fellows will be chosen for the inaugural cohort through a competitive application process.

“We are excited to bring together senior higher education administrators to learn from Presidents and CEOs who will bring a combined wealth of experience in regional, national and international settings,” said Flores.

Information on the program, application process and frequently asked questions are available on the program website. Applications and nominations may be made at https://www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy. The application process will close on April 5, 2019, and the selected participants will be announced on May 31, 2019.

A PDF of program information can be downloaded here.

About HACU

HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The Association’s headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington D.C. and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions. Information is available at www.hacu.net

CONTACT:

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities

(210) 576-3206

njgarcia@hacu.net



