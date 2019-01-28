Global Smart Watch Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Windows, Android, iOS, Pebble OS, Linux, RTOS, Firefox OS & Tizen
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Watch - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Watch market accounted for $41.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $198.90 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the meteoric rise in demand for wireless sports and fitness devices, heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking. Additionally, new applications and launch of the wristband, smart bracelet, wearable computer and fitness belt by big brands are considered as the market growth opportunities. However, the cost of smartwatch and lack of proper IT infrastructure are restraining factors for the growth of the smartwatch market.
A smartwatch is a wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch; modern smart watches provide a local touchscreen interface for daily use, while an associated smartphone app provides for management and telemetry. Some smartwatches function as portable media players, with FM radio and playback of digital audio and video files via a Bluetooth or USB headset. Some models, called 'watch phones' (or vice versa), have mobile cellular functionality like making calls.
Based on the sales channel, online e-commerce chain segment has lucrative market growth due to the increasing demand for smartwatch; the vendors in the market are providing their smartwatch also in the form of accessories online. By operating system, android segment acquired significant growth in terms of user-base, and it was logical to design watch operating systems compatible to android-powered smartphones.
On the basis of geography, North America region is projected to fuel the market due to the introduction and sale of prominent companies products, results in a higher revenue generator than any other region in the world.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smartwatch Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Standalone
5.3 Extension
5.4 Classic
6 Global Smartwatch Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Unorganized Retail Store
6.3 Online e-Commerce Chain
6.4 Organized Retail Chain
7 Global Smartwatch Market, By Age Group
7.1 Introduction
7.2 55 + Years
7.3 35-54 Years
7.4 25-34 Years
7.5 15-24 Years
7.6 2- 14 Years
8 Global Smartwatch Market, By Operating System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Windows
8.3 Android
8.4 iOS
8.5 Other Operating Systems
8.5.1 Pebble OS
8.5.2 Linux
8.5.3 Real Time Operating System (RTOS)
8.5.4 Firefox OS
8.5.5 Tizen
9 Global Smartwatch Market, By Range
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Low Price
9.3 Medium Price
9.4 High Price
10 Global Smartwatch Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical/Health
10.3 Sports
10.4 Personal Assistance
10.5 Wellness
10.6 Other Applications
10.6.1 Gaming
10.6.2 Fashion
10.6.3 Kids Learning
10.6.4 Spiritual Wellness
11 Global Smartwatch Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Apple Inc.
13.2 Sony Corporation
13.3 Samsung Group
13.4 Sonostar Inc.
13.5 Google Inc.
13.6 Fitbit Inc
13.7 Fossil
13.8 Garmin Ltd
13.9 Timex Group Inc
13.10 Qualcomm Inc.
13.11 Meta Watch Ltd.
13.12 Neptune Pine
13.13 LG Electronics Inc.
13.14 Pebble Technology Corporation
13.15 Connected Device Ltd.
13.16 Razer Inc.
13.17 TomTom International BV
13.18 Lenovo Group Limited
13.19 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
13.20 Alphabet Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rb5lz9/global_smart?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wearable Technology
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.