Global Flexible Pipes Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible pipes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Flexible Pipes market accounted for $915.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,470.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for engineering grade flexible materials, rise in activities such as exploration of oil & gas reserves and technological advances in the drilling process are the factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations in the oil & gas industry and decreasing crude oil prices are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, the discovery of new oil reserves is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.
A flexible pipe is a vacuum type tube made to carry fluids from one place to another. These pipes are utilized in offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration and creation process. Flexible pipe is characterized by a composite construction of layers of different materials, which allows large amplitude deflections without adverse effects on the pipe.
By application, offshore flexible pipes are broadly used in applications such as chemical injection pipes and risers. These pipes assist to explore and expand petroleum reserves that are situated beneath a water body, such as river, sea, lake, or ocean. Offshore drilling and production activities are rising due to the growing importance of profound and ultra-deepwater activities in most of the regions.
Based on geography, North America is attributed to held growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of oil and gas E&P activities being undertaken. Factors such as industrial advancements in horizontal and pad drilling and the large quantity of shale oil and gas reserves will enhance the use of flexible pipes in the exploration of oil and gas in the region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Jumpers
5.3 Risers
5.4 Fluid Transfer Lines
5.5 Flow Lines
6 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silicone Flexible Pipe
6.3 Insulated Flexible Pipe
6.4 Metric Flexible Pipe
6.5 Other Types
7 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyamides (PA)
7.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
7.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
7.5 Stainless Flexible Pipe
7.6 Rubber Flexible Pipe
7.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Flexible Pipe
7.8 Aluminium Flexible Pipe
7.9 Teflon Flexible Pipe
7.10 Other Raw Materials
7.10.1 Polypropylene (PP)
7.10.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
8 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Onshore
8.3 Offshore
8.3.1 Ultra-Deep Water
8.3.2 Deepwater
8.3.3 Subsea
9 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Water Treatment
9.4 Oil & Gas
9.5 Mining
9.6 Chemical and Petrochemical
9.7 Other End Users
10 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 National Oilwell Varco
12.2 Technipfmc PLC
12.3 Deepflex
12.4 Soluforce
12.5 Shawcor Ltd.
12.6 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.
12.7 GE Oil & Gas Inc.
12.8 Prysmian S.p.A.
12.9 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies
12.10 Contitech AG
12.11 Pipelife Nederland B.V.
12.12 Magma Global Ltd.
12.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
