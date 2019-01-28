Global Flexible Pipes Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible pipes - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Pipes market accounted for $915.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,470.07 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for engineering grade flexible materials, rise in activities such as exploration of oil & gas reserves and technological advances in the drilling process are the factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations in the oil & gas industry and decreasing crude oil prices are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, the discovery of new oil reserves is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.



A flexible pipe is a vacuum type tube made to carry fluids from one place to another. These pipes are utilized in offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration and creation process. Flexible pipe is characterized by a composite construction of layers of different materials, which allows large amplitude deflections without adverse effects on the pipe.



By application, offshore flexible pipes are broadly used in applications such as chemical injection pipes and risers. These pipes assist to explore and expand petroleum reserves that are situated beneath a water body, such as river, sea, lake, or ocean. Offshore drilling and production activities are rising due to the growing importance of profound and ultra-deepwater activities in most of the regions.



Based on geography, North America is attributed to held growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of oil and gas E&P activities being undertaken. Factors such as industrial advancements in horizontal and pad drilling and the large quantity of shale oil and gas reserves will enhance the use of flexible pipes in the exploration of oil and gas in the region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Jumpers

5.3 Risers

5.4 Fluid Transfer Lines

5.5 Flow Lines



6 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicone Flexible Pipe

6.3 Insulated Flexible Pipe

6.4 Metric Flexible Pipe

6.5 Other Types



7 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyamides (PA)

7.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

7.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

7.5 Stainless Flexible Pipe

7.6 Rubber Flexible Pipe

7.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Flexible Pipe

7.8 Aluminium Flexible Pipe

7.9 Teflon Flexible Pipe

7.10 Other Raw Materials

7.10.1 Polypropylene (PP)

7.10.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



8 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Onshore

8.3 Offshore

8.3.1 Ultra-Deep Water

8.3.2 Deepwater

8.3.3 Subsea



9 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Water Treatment

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.5 Mining

9.6 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.7 Other End Users



10 Global Flexible Pipes Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 National Oilwell Varco

12.2 Technipfmc PLC

12.3 Deepflex

12.4 Soluforce

12.5 Shawcor Ltd.

12.6 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

12.7 GE Oil & Gas Inc.

12.8 Prysmian S.p.A.

12.9 Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies

12.10 Contitech AG

12.11 Pipelife Nederland B.V.

12.12 Magma Global Ltd.

12.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k5xkxq/global_flexible?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Pipes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.