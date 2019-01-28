North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) quality data analysis suggests a surprising correlation between labor pain expectations in “millennial moms,” patient satisfaction and value-based payments

A White Paper by Brent Lee, MD, MPH, Director of Clinical Excellence and Performance Improvement for North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), describes the implications of a statistical study for hospital loyalty and revenue, and how data inspired a new pathway to optimal patient outcomes.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do “millennial moms”—a group that Forbes calls the “$2.4 trillion social media influencer”—have unrealistic expectations about the pain associated with childbirth? And if so, how will their perceptions about labor and delivery experiences impact hospitals’ obstetric services, brand loyalty, and revenue? These are some of the significant questions addressed by Brent Lee, MD, MPH, in a White Paper recently published by North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) .



/EIN News/ -- In A New Path to Higher Patient Satisfaction Scores, Dr. Lee, NAPA’s Director of Clinical Excellence and Performance Improvement, discusses how the company’s analysis of its 2017 anesthesia quality data uncovered a statistical anomaly for Patient-Reported Experience with Anesthesia among female patients ages 20-39. Further examination revealed that Labor and Delivery patients had the lowest anesthesia satisfaction scores among all age/gender groups—which begged the question: Why?

Referencing medical studies about the relationship between pre-labor expectations, pain and patient outcomes, with first-hand observations by NAPA residents in an obstetrics rotation at a New York hospital, Dr. Lee and NAPA’s Quality Improvement (QI) team hypothesized that better patient education about the pain associated with childbirth might yield better outcomes for patients and hospitals, alike.

Dr. Lee reviews how QI has evolved to monetize value over volume, and the impact of Facebook and social sharing on consumerism. Noting that women now control 85% of family spending decisions, and that social media has turned young mothers into a powerful economic force, he cites NAPA Chief Executive Officer John F. Di Capua, MD, who says, “Hospitals make money when patients become loyal to one health system, and for many young families, their first step in building a hospital relationship begins with a great childbirth experience.”

Based on their research, Dr. Lee and his team are now developing strategies to better educate pregnant women about pain associated with childbirth, including a video they will share with physicians and hospitals. Dr. Lee says, “If our hypothesis is correct, the results will be meaningful, as higher scores contribute to higher hospital reimbursements, and happier patients are more likely to build hospital brand loyalty and share positive perceptions of their childbirth experience.”

The White Paper illustrates how NAPA deploys QI intelligence to solve problems and create value for its healthcare partners. As hospitals move towards a consumer-driven, service industry model, QI data integrated with actionable plans may have a transformative impact on patients and providers.

