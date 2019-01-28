/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kennedy s Disease R&D Pipeline Analysis Report, H2-2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kennedy's Disease Drug Development Pipeline Study is the latest publication from this researcher with comprehensive information of Kennedy's Disease pipeline products.



The Kennedy's Disease pipeline guide presents complete overview of drugs currently being developed for Kennedy's Disease. The pipeline review provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 trials).



Drug development phase, current stage, mechanism of action, route of administration, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug class are provided for each of the Kennedy's Disease pipeline candidate.

Research and Development progress along with latest news related to each of the Kennedy's Disease pipeline candidates is included.



Major companies participating in therapeutic development of Kennedy's Disease are included in this pipeline report. Company wise pre clinical and clinical products along with details of drug originator, co developers/ licensors are provided.



Amid strong interest for cure of Kennedy's Disease from companies and institutes, the current research work serves as a reliable and comprehensive source of information of global Kennedy's Disease clinical and pre clinical products.



The report assists in identifying potential upcoming companies and drugs in Kennedy's Disease pipeline market along with progress of each drug. It also enables users to formulate effective strategies to stay ahead of competition.



Key Topics Covered:



I. Key Findings



1. Companies Investing in Kennedy's Disease Pipeline include

Number of Companies with Kennedy's Disease projects in pre clinical Development

Number of Companies with Kennedy's Disease projects in Clinical Development

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Companies based in Americas

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Companies based in Europe

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Companies based in Asia Pacific

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Companies based in Rest of the World



2. Pipeline Candidates include

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Agents in pre clinical/ Discovery stage of Development

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Agents in Clinical Development stage

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Compounds received special status

Mechanism of Action of most pipeline Drugs

Small molecules among the Kennedy's Disease Pipeline agents



II. Insights into Kennedy's Disease Pipeline -



1. Disease Overview

Introduction to Kennedy's Disease

Symptoms and Causes of Kennedy's Disease

Treatment or Prevention Options for Kennedy's Disease

Other Details

2. Phase wise Pipeline Compounds

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Pre Clinical/ Discovery stage Drugs

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Phase 1 stage Drugs

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Phase 2 stage Drugs

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Phase 3 stage Drugs

Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Pre Registration stage Drugs

3. Company wise Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Compounds

4. Kennedy's Disease Pipeline by Mechanism of Action



III. Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Compound Details



Drug Details



1. Snapshot

Name of the Therapeutic Agent

Originator

Developing Company

Co Developer/ License Partner

Orphan Drug / Fast Track/ Designation

Development Phase

2. Drug Overview

3. Mechanism of Action

4. Current Status

5. Clinical Trial Details



IV. Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Company Briefs



V. Latest News and Developments in Global Kennedy's Disease Pipeline Market



VI. Appendix



