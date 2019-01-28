Global Grain Protectants Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grain Protectants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Grain Protectants market accounted for $550.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $906.67 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%



To Reduce Grain Losses and the growing demand for grain protectants in the developing regions are some of the factors impacting the market growth. However, the development of insect pest resistance is restricting the market. In Addition, increased future prospects for ipm systems for stored grains and the development of new products to replace banned products are some of the factors providing ample opportunities.



Grain protectants are one of many management tools for preventing pests in stored grain and have a particular role in unsealed storage and seed storage. The term grain protectants' will be used to refer to only organophosphorus, pyrethroid, or carbamate insecticides that are applied directly to grain for residual control. The use of protectants combined with meticulous hygiene and aeration cooling is especially useful in storages which are not gas-tight and therefore cannot be fumigated effectively.



Amongst grain type, Corn is a major part of the staple food in countries such as Sub-Saharan, Argentina, Brazil, and Africa. In these markets, the post-harvest losses occurred for stored corn grains owing to inadequate drying and improper storage facilities, which lead to infestation by insects and rodents.



By Geography North America is accounted for the market due to the growing concerns of food grain damage and deterioration due to pest manifestations have led to the increased use of grain protectants for food grains.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Grain Protectants Market, By Target Pest

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rodents

5.2.1 Squirrels

5.2.2 Rats

5.3 Insects

5.3.1 Moths

5.3.2 Beetles

5.3.3 Weevils

5.3.4 Grain Borers

5.4 Other Target Pests

5.4.1 Birds

5.4.2 Mites

5.4.3 Fungal Species



6 Global Grain Protectants Market, By Control Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological

6.2.1 Botanicals

6.2.2 Microbials

6.3 Chemical

6.3.1 Rodenticides

6.3.2 Fumigants

6.3.3 Insecticides

6.3.3.1 Insect Growth Regulators (IGRS)

6.3.3.2 Pyrethroids

6.3.3.3 Organophosphates

6.4 Physical

6.4.1 Traps & baits

6.4.2 Heat treatment

6.4.3 Aeration



7 Global Grain Protectants Market, By Grain Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rice

7.3 Corn

7.4 Wheat

7.5 Other Grain Types

7.5.1 Barley

7.5.2 Oats

7.5.3 Millets

7.5.4 Sorghum



8 Global Grain Protectants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF

10.2 Bayer AG

10.3 Dowdupont

10.4 Central Life Sciences

10.5 Sumitomo Chemical

10.6 FMC Corporation

10.7 Arysta Lifescience Corporation

10.8 Degesch America, Inc

10.9 Hedley Technologies Ltd (Biosyent Inc)

10.10 Syngenta

10.11 Nufarm

10.12 Rentokil Initial PLC

10.13 UPL Limited

10.14 Impex Europa S.L.

10.15 Bell Laboratories Inc.

10.16 Neogen Corporation

10.17 Senestech Inc.

10.18 Liphatech, Inc.



