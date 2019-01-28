Reddaway Honored as the 2018 Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics

/EIN News/ -- TUALATIN, Ore., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reddaway has been recognized by Unishippers Global Logistics with its 2018 Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year award. The award was presented to Reddaway at the annual Unishippers convention by Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations.



“We thank Unishippers for honoring us and for our longstanding partnership,” stated Steve Selvig, Reddaway Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The professional employees of Team Reddaway are dedicated to delivering quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is what has made Reddaway an industry-leader for the past one hundred years.”

Carrier Partner of the Year winners are chosen based on service quality and performance, loss and damage events, customer service, claims resolution and overall commitment to the partnership.

Reddaway is proud to have been recognized with this partnership for four successive years (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015). Reddaway sister company, Holland, was chosen as the Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year by Unishippers Global Logistics as well.

“We are grateful to have freight carrier partners who understand and deliver on our commitment to the business shipper through service consistency, dependability and fair pricing,” said Tim Story, Executive Vice President of Freight Operations at Unishippers. “Our system relies on our carrier partners to provide quality service for every shipment.”

About Reddaway

Reddaway provides reliable Next-Day Delivery throughout the Western United States and parts of Canada. Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Oregon, Reddaway is celebrating its centennial this year. The industry leader operates 50 service centers, employs over 3,000 shipping professionals and boasts an impressive on-time delivery rate. Award-winning service offerings from Reddaway include Guaranteed and Expedited Delivery, Cross-Border Canada shipping, Ocean services to Alaska and Hawaii, Retail, Freeze Protection, and more. With its reliable next-day shipping, a tradition of safety and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Reddaway Makes Next-Day Happen. Reddaway is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , YRC Freight , and YRC Reimer as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

Please visit our website at reddawayregional.com for more information.

Website: reddawayregional.com

Facebook: facebook.com/reddawayregional

Twitter: twitter.com/reddawayfreight

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/reddaway

YouTube: youtube.com/reddawayregional

GooglePlus: plus.google.com/u/0/113099461169877927839/posts

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, Reddaway



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.