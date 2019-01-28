Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations 2016-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gas Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Gas Analyzer market accounted for $135.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $200.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are usage of more precise monitoring of medical gases to unlock lucrative avenues, rise in amount of medical gas therapies and technological advancements. Huge cost of new technologies and changing guidelines regarding calibration standards of analyzers are some major factors restricting the market. Moreover, surge in quantity of hospitals & surgery centres and severe regulations for medical gas are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.



Medical gas analyzers are used in hospital settings to maintain a track of a variety of gases that are used in different medical therapies. These medical gases include oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and medical air. Medical gases have therapeutic advantages as it facilitates easy diffusion through natural physiological barriers.



Based on End User, hospitals segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Medical gas analyzer is often required and used in hospitals. The burden of diseases is increasing rapidly, which is leading to an increasing number of medical procedures.



By geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. Implementation of standard safety policies in general healthcare services and huge expenses in healthcare infrastructure are the reasons anticipated to propel the growth of the market in North America.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Concentrators

5.3 Flow meters

5.4 Regulators

5.5 Vacuum systems

5.6 Monitoring systems

5.7 Accessories

5.7.1 Hose

5.7.2 Outlets



6 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multiple gas analyzer

6.3 Single gas analyzer



7 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Infrared

7.3 Electrochemical

7.4 Optical



8 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Modality Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Benchtop analyzer

8.3 Handheld analyzer

8.4 Portable analyzer



9 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cryotherapy

9.3 Anesthesia

9.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.5 Laboratory Use

9.6 Respiratory Diseases

9.7 Medical Imaging

9.8 Other Applications



10 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharma and Food

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Ambulatory surgery center

10.5 Diagnostic Centers

10.6 Research Institutes and Laboratories



11 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

13.2 The Linde Group

13.3 Air Liquide

13.4 Matheson Tri-Gas

13.5 GCE Holding AB

13.6 Messer Group Gmbh

13.7 Praxair, Inc.

13.8 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

13.9 Novair Medical

13.10 Graco Inc.

13.11 Systech Illinois Ltd.

13.12 WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG

13.13 QED Environmental Systems

13.14 Servomex

13.15 Meeco



