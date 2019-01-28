Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Uninterruptible Power Supply, 120V AC 50/60Hz

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for use in flammable environments. This unit is a battery backup device that works with 120V AC 50/60Hz (input and output) with six explosion proof receptacles at the top of the device and features a surge energy rating of 540 joules with full-time, multi-pole noise filtering.



This battery backup unit works with 120V AC 50/60 Hz (input and output) and contains six explosion proof receptacles at the top of the UPS.





The EXP-UPS-120V-750VA-6X-10C-V1 explosion proof uninterruptible power supply is protected by a copper-free cast aluminum enclosure that is NEMA 3R and 4 rated. This unit comes equipped with an output power capacity and maximum configuration power of 500 watts/750 VA and contains a leakproof, maintenance-free seals lead acid with suspended electrolyte battery. The battery takes approximately three hours to recharge and has a three- to five-year lifespan.

Larson Electronics’ USP features a black push-button for on/off functions and a green pilot light for monitoring the status of the unit. Receptacles for this unit are located at the top and accept 5-15P and 5-20P explosion proof cord caps. This unit comes with ten feet of line-in cord with an explosion proof cord cap, with options for 5-15P or 5-20P. Suitable applications include use in hazardous locations, industrial facilities, indoor or outdoor flammable work sites, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aed9b167-fe49-4042-b7ae-0398d84da6be







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.