Zipcar and Honda Expand Strategic Partnership for Mobility Solutions

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, and Honda today announced an expansion of their strategic mobility partnership. The agreement will add hundreds of new Honda vehicles to Zipcar’s diverse fleet, while focusing on supporting Zipcar’s university program in California and the expansion of Zipcar’s successful service in Columbus, Ohio.



/EIN News/ -- In Columbus, a first-of-its-kind exclusive Honda car-sharing fleet is launching today, expanding Zipcar’s already successful program in the city. Zipcar first launched in Columbus in June 2018. Under the latest expansion, 30 vehicles will be in operation at 17 locations across the city, including a new campus car-sharing program at The Ohio State University.

In California, Honda is Zipcar’s preferred automotive partner at schools within the University of California system and select campuses within the California State University network. Honda will offer special rates on Zipcar memberships to students on campus and special driving rates to Zipcar members who use the 145 Honda vehicles located at dozens of campus locations.

“Through our long-time strategic relationship with Honda, we’ve been able to offer our members access to high-quality vehicles and support a number of valuable mobility programs, including the two new initiatives we’re announcing today,” said Tracey Zhen, Zipcar president. “Honda’s focus on innovation and new technologies aligns well with Zipcar’s approach to providing an industry-defining, simple, indispensable product to campuses and cities. We’re pleased to continue working with Honda to bring Zipcar to more people in more places.”

“The growing Zipcar and Honda relationship adds convenience for urban mobility, providing more members with on-demand access to the right vehicle for the right trip at the right time,” said Steven Center, vice president of connected and environmental business development at American Honda. “Honda has long been involved in the car-sharing industry, and we believe the expanded Zipcar program will help reduce emissions and city congestion, while providing a new level of freedom and personalization to members.”

Through the expanded partnership, nearly 200 new Honda vehicles will now be available to Zipcar members, including the Honda Civic , Honda CR-V , Honda Fit , Honda HR-V and Honda Odyssey . Zipcar and Honda announced their strategic partnership in 2012. Together, they continue to expand and test new cost-effective mobility solutions to help consumers get around easier.

Students attending any school in the University of California system, select schools in the California State University network, and The Ohio State University can now join Zipcar and drive a Honda at special rates by visiting www.zipcar.com/universities . Residents and visitors of Columbus can join and reserve a Honda by visiting www.zipcar.com .

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world’s leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour or day, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in over 500 cities and towns. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car-sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 36 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

