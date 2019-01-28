Webinar February 7: Addressing Challenges to Water Splitting Materials for Hydrogen Production through HydroGEN AWSM, a Multi-Lab Collabo...

On Thursday, February 7, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Fuel Cell Technologies Office will present a live webinar titled "Addressing Challenges to Water Splitting Materials for Hydrogen Production through HydroGEN AWSM, a Multi-Lab Collaboration." This webinar will provide an overview of HydroGEN, part of DOE's Energy Materials Network. HydroGEN, a six-lab consortium, aims to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced water splitting materials (AWSM) for sustainable hydrogen production. Researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will discuss the consortium's extensive materials research capabilities to address R&D challenges in efficiency, durability, and cost. Researchers will also discuss the consortium's structure, which is designed to foster industry and academia collaboration and engagement, and to make HydroGEN capabilities available to the broader research community through DOE- and industry-funded projects.

