Global Flexible Electronics Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $5.53 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $24.78 Billion by 2026

Global Flexible Electronics market accounted for $5.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.1%.



Factors such as rising applications of flexible electronics in the consumer goods industry, growth in wearable devices and increasing use of flexible sensors in smart packaging are driving the market growth. However, old technologies still dominating the market share and high cost of circuits over rigid PCB are hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising government support for lighting technologies and renewable energy projects is providing an opportunity for market growth.



Flexible electronics, also known as flex circuits, is a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates. Flexible electronics enables new product paradigms that aren't possible with conventional semiconductors and glass substrates. Flexible displays and flexible sensors on plastic bring transformational advantages to products including shapeability, lightweight, thinness and durability while providing a path to low cost. They are used in healthcare and medical, wearable electronics, automotive, mobile devices, consumer electronics.



Based on application, medical and healthcare segment is projected to grow due to increasing usage of medical devices such as x-ray detectors, light therapies, lab-on-chip devices, smart plastics and healthcare photonics. Flexible electronics integrated with stretchable/bendable structures and various microsensors monitor the temperature, pressure, sweat, bioelectricity, body hydration, etc., have a wide range of applications in the human healthcare sector.



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to rising investments and the research and development activities and increase in adoption of wearable devices in this region. North America is expected to be largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to uplift on the back of the introduction of advanced low cost flexible electronic devices and rising focus on innovations with the presence of several leading companies are expected to boost the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Battery

5.2.1 Thin Film Batteries By Rechargeability

5.3 Flexible Memory

5.3.1 Photovoltaics

5.3.2 Other Flexible Memories

5.4 Flexible Display

5.4.1 E-Paper

5.4.2 Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED)

5.4.3 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

5.5 Flexible Sensor

5.5.1 Photo Detectors

5.5.2 Bio Sensors

5.5.3 Piezo Resistive

5.5.4 CMOS (Complementary Metal-oxide-semiconductor) Hybrid Sensors

5.5.5 Other Flexible Sensors



6 Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Circuit Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rigid Flex

6.3 Double Sided Flex

6.4 Single Sided Flex

6.5 Double Access Flex

6.6 Other Circuit Structure



7 Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Smart Systems

7.2.2 Green Cars

7.2.3 OLED Lighting & Display

7.3 Energy and Power

7.4 Sensing

7.5 Consumer Electronics

7.5.1 Tablets and E-Readers

7.5.2 Televisions

7.5.3 Wearable Devices

7.5.4 Smartphones

7.5.5 Other Consumer Electronics

7.6 Defense & Aerospace

7.7 Medical and Healthcare

7.7.1 Core Medical Devices

7.7.2 Day-to-Day Health Monitoring Devices

7.8 Industrial

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3M

10.2 E Inks Holdings Inc.

10.3 Cymbet Corporation, Inc.

10.4 LG Display Co.

10.5 GSI Technologies

10.6 Plastic Logic GmbH

10.7 Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.

10.8 DaiNippon Printing

10.9 Jenax Inc.

10.10 Pragmatic Printing Ltd

10.11 Imprint Energy

10.12 Blue Spark Technologies

10.13 PARC

10.14 Panasonic Corporation



