RESCUE BANK TEAMS UP WITH PURINA FOR THE 4th ANNUAL SHELTER BOWL TO SUPPORT PETS IN NEED

Program Aims to Provide 400,000 Meals to Shelter Pets Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank, the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program, will team up with Purina® for the 4th Annual Shelter Bowl, which raises donations that are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide. From now until game day (February 3), the two organizations are encouraging fellow pet lovers to donate to help fill the bowls of dogs and cats that are patiently waiting to find their forever homes.





Rescue Bank and Purina encourage donations of any amount, but note that $81 is the dollar amount that the average American will spend per person on food and other items this upcoming Sunday during the game according to the National Retail Federation. While $81 may be the average spend on one person, each $81 donation to the Shelter Bowl would provide 1,620 meals for shelter pets.

“Pet food is one of the most vital needs for animal shelters and rescues while also being their largest expense,” said GreaterGood.org Executive Director Liz Baker. “The Shelter Bowl helps feed shelter dogs and cats while helping to save critical funding that can be allocated for other life-saving programs.”

Again this year, Purina will match every dollar donated with an additional $1 dollar worth of healthy, complete and balanced dog and cat food - dollar for dollar up to $20,000, which could bring close to 400,000 meals to shelter pets in need. Last year’s Shelter Bowl effort raised $160,000 resulting in the availability of more than 3 million nutritious meals for shelter pets across the country.

Donations to the 4th Annual Shelter Bowl can be made at The Animal Rescue Site.

About Rescue Bank

Rescue Bank, a Signature Program of GreaterGood.org, is the world’s largest charitable pet food distribution program. Rescue Bank operates on the national food bank model to serve community-based animal welfare groups that typically lack access to resources. Rescue Bank also provides substantial support to shelters and families during natural and man-made disasters. More at rescuebank.org.

About GreaterGood.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has given more than $175 million in cash, and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness.

