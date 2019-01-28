Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Outlook Report 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Wall Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Thin Wall Packaging market accounted for $39.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand from food & beverage sector and growing demand for lightweight packaging. However, strict regulations for food packaging are hampering the market growth.



Based on production process, thermoforming segment commanded significant market share during the forecast period in terms of volume. Thermoforming is widely used in the manufacturing of polystyrene thin wall products. Thermoforming and blow moulding are used for meat trays and bottles, with a low MFR (Melt Flow Rate).



By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to growing demand for food packaged products and rise in disposal incomes of the people. Europe is projected to grow owing to rising foodservice packaging sector, increase in the consumption of packaged food products, growing number of retail chains, rising foodservice packaging sector.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cups

5.3 Jars

5.4 Tubs

5.5 Pots

5.6 Clamshells

5.7 Lids

5.8 Trays



6 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polystyrene (PS)

6.3 Polyethylene (PE)

6.3.1 Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.3.2 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.6 Polypropylene (PP)



7 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoforming

7.3 Injection Molding



8 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Beverages

8.3 Food

8.4 Other Applications

8.4.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.4.2 Industrial

8.4.3 Pharmaceuticals



9 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Amcor

11.2 Takween Advanced Industries

11.3 Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)

11.4 Omniform Group

11.5 Mold-Tek Packaging

11.6 Berry Global Group

11.7 RPC Group PLC

11.8 Silgan Holdings

11.9 Plastipak Industries Inc.

11.10 Dampack International Bv

11.11 International Traders(Sanpac)

11.12 Insta Polypack

11.13 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

11.14 Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.

11.15 Greiner Packaging International

11.16 ILIP SRL

11.17 Double H Plastics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dvh43/global_thin_wall?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.