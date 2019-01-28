Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Outlook Report 2018
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin Wall Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Thin Wall Packaging market accounted for $39.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand from food & beverage sector and growing demand for lightweight packaging. However, strict regulations for food packaging are hampering the market growth.
Based on production process, thermoforming segment commanded significant market share during the forecast period in terms of volume. Thermoforming is widely used in the manufacturing of polystyrene thin wall products. Thermoforming and blow moulding are used for meat trays and bottles, with a low MFR (Melt Flow Rate).
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to growing demand for food packaged products and rise in disposal incomes of the people. Europe is projected to grow owing to rising foodservice packaging sector, increase in the consumption of packaged food products, growing number of retail chains, rising foodservice packaging sector.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cups
5.3 Jars
5.4 Tubs
5.5 Pots
5.6 Clamshells
5.7 Lids
5.8 Trays
6 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polystyrene (PS)
6.3 Polyethylene (PE)
6.3.1 Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
6.3.2 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
6.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
6.6 Polypropylene (PP)
7 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Production Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Thermoforming
7.3 Injection Molding
8 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Food
8.4 Other Applications
8.4.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care
8.4.2 Industrial
8.4.3 Pharmaceuticals
9 Global Thin Wall Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Amcor
11.2 Takween Advanced Industries
11.3 Paccor GmbH (Coveris RIGID)
11.4 Omniform Group
11.5 Mold-Tek Packaging
11.6 Berry Global Group
11.7 RPC Group PLC
11.8 Silgan Holdings
11.9 Plastipak Industries Inc.
11.10 Dampack International Bv
11.11 International Traders(Sanpac)
11.12 Insta Polypack
11.13 Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited
11.14 Acmepak Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd.
11.15 Greiner Packaging International
11.16 ILIP SRL
11.17 Double H Plastics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dvh43/global_thin_wall?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.