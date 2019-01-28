Master the Art of Coaching with 6 Tips from Carolin Soldo

International Coaching Sensation, Carolin Soldo, Shares Strategies to Enhance your Coaching Business

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- To pursue a career path in coaching, you want to help, serve, and make a real difference in the lives of others. Coaching courses have helped you become an expert in your area, but Carolin Soldo knows the key to enhancing client satisfaction first lies in communication skills. Unless you master the art and science of coaching, your clients won’t get the results they need.1. Ask Questions - Don’t TellAllow your coaching clients to discover solutions on their own, as those big transformations truly lie within. As a coach, we simply want to lead them in the right direction by asking the right questions.“Their talents are already within them and the answers are already within them,” states Carolin Soldo . “We as coaches want to help them bring that out and draw out these insights.”2. Ask Their Permission Before Giving FeedbackWhile self-discovery is an extremely important part of the process, there comes a time when a coach needs to teach the client something. When they have reached a dead end, always ask for their permission before providing advice.“When you do that, you’ll have clients that are much more likely to take those steps because they feel like they were consulted and you respected them enough to ask their permission first,” says Carolin Soldo.3. Keep Your PromisesClients will open up to you about personal things and count on your guidance. It’s crucial to keep promises about appointments, follow up emails, and phone calls. By providing a sense of security, your client will be vulnerable and trust you, allowing them to have those big transformations they desire.4. Be Direct - Tell the TruthBeing indirect is also a way to not be truthful with your coaching clients. Sometimes a client will feel stuck, confused, or insecure. You may notice they are lying to themselves and resistant to real change.“As a coach, it’s your responsibility to tell your clients when you see that happening,” says Carolin Soldo. “There is a point where we have to say enough is enough”.5. You’re Only 50% ResponsibleAs a coach, it can be easy to feel responsible for your client’s success and final results. However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control the client only guide them. Never guarantee results, as the business of working with people never produces standardized outcomes.6. Comfort Strong EmotionsYour client’s livelihood may be at stake, so naturally fears and stress arise. Ending relationships, launching new businesses, or moving to a new city can evoke very strong emotions and reactions from your client. Help them achieve the end results they desire by standing at their side and providing comfort.Carolin Soldo is an international coaching icon with more than 10 years of experience in the industry. She has worked with thousands of clients from around the world, and was the 2018 Stevie Silver Winner by the American Business Awards.To read Carolin Soldo’s reviews , visit: http://www.carolinsoldo.com/



