Large oilfield services company expands contract with MiX Telematics

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics , a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies is expanding its adoption of MiX solutions. The company is adding MiX’s premium fleet management solution to an additional 1,000 vehicles in its USA fleet, to further improve the safety, efficiency and compliance metrics across its expanded operations.



Longtime MiX customer to install MiX ELD solution, pictured here, in 1,000 more vehicles across its US fleet.





This global leader has been a customer of MiX Telematics for over 10 years, and has more than 5,000 vehicles under subscription in North America, the Middle East and Europe, the majority of which are in the USA. Of the installed base, 1,800 vehicles have adopted MiX’s Hours of Service solution to ensure they meet the ELD requirements instituted by the FMCSA.

Having seen the value in the actionable intelligence received over the last four years, the company wanted to expand driver monitoring to further improve driving behavior in order to reduce the number of crashes while also improving overall safety and efficiency.

“MiX has built a strong relationship with this loyal customer over many years, providing them with a world-class telematics solution for over a decade. As a strong telematics partner to all the leading players in the Oil & Gas industry, MiX understands our customers’ needs and we are very pleased to have signed this contract expansion,” said Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

