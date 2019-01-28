Celebrating Over Two Years in Business, Minuteman Press Printing Franchise in Guelph, Ontario Gains Trust with Clients

Jeff Wereley Was Bound to Own His Business and Clients That Include a Family-owned Vehicular Insurance Company Continue to Grow from the Partnership

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press franchise owner Jeff Wereley has dedicated his entire career to the printing industry. Since he was twenty years old, Jeff has developed a body of knowledge that began humbly in shipping and receiving before working his way through the ranks of management. Today and for over two years, Jeff has been a leader of the modern printing industry as the owner of Minuteman Press in Guelph.



Karen McArthur and Jeff Wereley (middle) own the Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.





Jeff’s decision to own a design, marketing, and printing franchise came about in part because as an employee, he felt disarmed when promises of greater wealth were delayed. He wished to take the control he deserved and was abundantly able to carry as an entrepreneur. So, he left his job as a production manager for another printing company and set out to find the perfect franchise opportunity. Jeff says, “I have an old-school work ethic and when I Googled ‘print shops for sale’ I found myself talking to Kevin Wittal, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President for Eastern Canada, for the second time in my life. This time, it was meant to be.”

Jeff spoke with Minuteman Press International during his working career but the timing was not right at those times. Jeff explains his previous career and what drove him to be the boss. He says, “We printed stock market reports and all the big, important documents that publically traded companies need. And then I left and went to a pharmaceutical printing company and I ran their commercial unit. By the time I got tired of that and did my search to buy a business, I was in a new relationship with a partner who told me to go for it!” That partner, Karen McArthur, was working elsewhere and according to Jeff, “Karen deserves a lot of credit for the success of this business. We scraped up the money to buy this centre in the fall of 2016, which at the time was an existing franchise but was struggling.”

Putting his Minuteman Press centre back on track with the proven system of operations that is the brand’s value began with taking responsibility for his venture. Jeff explains, “We are not idle owners. We came in, bought a new equipment package and totally changed the way everything was being done, for the better. We made it quality driven, insisting on better paper, for instance, where customers may not know the difference immediately. We are also very sociable and enjoy talking to our customers and the feeling became mutual. We changed our pricing structure so that we are competitive, but never engage in price gouging and we treat our employees like family and they go out of their way to get projects done.”

It became clear, very quickly, that Jeff Wereley cares and that he is to be trusted. The reputation of Minuteman Press in Guelph under Jeff’s leadership is best demonstrated by their strong client base and loyal staff.

Knowing that any business does not survive without developing real relationships with customers , Jeff has set himself apart from competitors by delivering strong customer service and providing the best products at high quality. Minuteman Press franchises all over the world are known for personalized marketing consultations and free deliveries. Jeff is no different in that regard and many of the non-profit organizations that have limited staff and resources really value the free-delivery option that Minuteman Press in Guelph provides. He has also developed a reputation for superior graphic design services as there are many times customers have files they wish to print but they are in need of the kind of expertise his franchise provides in order to either refine or completely re-design their concept to meet elite standards. Jeff notes, “In this town there are a lot of marketing companies that offer design services and they send a lot of business my direction because I have earned their trust.”

The team of Minuteman Press in Guelph is infused with an engaging work ethic and Karen’s sense of financial organization and ingenuity. “Karen does do a lot of the bindery and finishing but she is also in charge of the accounting and now, thanks to our move to buy an embroidery and silk-screening company next door to us, she takes care of our apparel orders as we can do them in-house now.” From there, the rest of the team comes together with Robin with superior customer service and quoting skills and Heather, who Jeff describes as “not only doing all the design, but she also keeps the presses running.”

“The best thing about the move to buy a Minuteman Press franchise is that everything we put in, we get back if we work. We are not working for another company, but for ourselves. We are building something that can become a legacy.” – Jeff Wereley, owner, Minuteman Press, Guelph, Ontario

Coming in together, buckling down and working hard on behalf of the people who trust them every day is a daily practice that even includes Jeff’s children, as needed. “When it’s busier, my kids come in to lend a hand. This is our first summer with big apparel orders so it has been quite busy and they have come in to assist,” according to Jeff. He adds with a smile, “Even my young daughter is a great help because she has little hands that are good for folding! I never thought I would actually be a business owner and working for someone else was something I thought I’d do forever, though I wanted to break out on my own. I am not a typical business person. Now, I know I rely upon myself and I make it or break it based on my own abilities and choices.”

Kevin Wittal, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President who provides ongoing local support in Eastern Canada , is excited for Jeff and Karen and the ways in which they are running their franchise. He says, “I am proud to have Jeff and Karen as a part of our team as they are two great individuals, dedicated to strong customer relationships and the overall success of their business. They took over an existing operation in Guelph which had not receive the attention that it deserved and the store was suffering as a result. They recognized the opportunity and they both dove in headfirst and have not looked back. I have complete confidence that they will build the store back up to where the sales volumes used to be and beyond.”

The Service Agreement Company of Canada provides “worry-free mechanical breakdown coverage wherever you travel in North America” and Minuteman Press in Guelph provides marketing services they need to make it all happen.

“The Service Agreement Company of Canada was a client of my centre since before I took ownership and I am delighted they decided to stay with us as we took over. They are great people and send us a lot of work and we will always be at their service,” Jeff shares. “They are a purely Canadian-owned company and they are positively thriving, the evidence of which is clear from their increasing need for design and print services.”

Jeff continues, “You would count on them for mechanical breakdown coverage for all of your vehicles, including cars and ATVs. They are very appreciative and understanding people and they are growing! We used to take orders three or four times a year and now it is non-stop. They are pleased with our work as we get referrals from this wonderful partnership. Marlow Murphy is a great person and is Director of Sales for this family-owned business.”

As the demand from their client increases, Jeff and his staff are ready with all manner of multi-channel marketing support. He explains, “We produce a great number of brochures to properly outline and promote each of their services. In addition, we design and print banners for trade shows, posters, sell sheets and, of course, essentials like business cards. We have done some promotional items as well including mugs, presentation folders, t-shirts, and branded document holders for those many (thousands) of brochures.”

Marlow Murphy is the Director of Marketing for the family-owned Service Agreement Company, trusted by North Americans. She is certain that her own trust is well-placed in Minuteman Press as the results are encouraging. “We partnered with Jeff when he took over the Guelph location. His commitment to detail and serving our needs has contributed to our continued growth by way of delivering high quality marketing materials in a very timely fashion. Whether it is a rush order for one of our customers, which happens regularly, or a custom request, Jeff and his team continuously go the extra mile and exceed our expectations. We exclusively use Minuteman Press Guelph for all our printing and promotional needs!”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Guelph, Ontario, call 519-767-2407 or visit their website: https://www.guelph10.minutemanpress.ca

