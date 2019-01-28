Simple Ways to be Heart Smart

Discover recipes chock-full of heart-healthy pecans

Photo courtesy of American Pecan Council





Incorporating nutritious ingredients is an easy way to step up your mealtime – for example, American Pecans can super-fy nearly any recipe by adding flavor and nutrition.

It’s always a good time to include heart-healthy ingredients on your shopping list. Certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check*, American Pecans and their unique mix of unsaturated fats, plant sterols, fiber and flavonoids add up to help promote a healthy heart. In fact, according to the Food and Drug Administration, research suggests but does not prove that eating 1 1/2 ounces of most nuts, such as pecans, each day as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may help reduce your risk of heart disease. One serving of pecans (28 grams) contains 18 grams unsaturated fat and only 2 grams saturated fat.

Boosting the heart-smart punch of your favorite recipes can be easy with pecans. Whether topping a salad, sprinkling into bread batter or using them as the foundation of a portable snack, there are few things America’s native nut can’t do.



Start the day right with a bowl of Banana Pecan Cherry Oatmeal – a comforting and hearty combination that can keep you full for hours. For a wholesome, on-the-go option perfect for school snacks, desk drawers or an afternoon pick-me-up, try Cherry Pecan Energy Bites. Dried cherries, dates and crunchy pecans combine for an all-natural burst of heart-smart nutrition to help you power through the day.

Discover more ways to create heart-healthy meals with pecans at AmericanPecan.com.



Banana Pecan Cherry Oatmeal

1 cup old-fashioned oats

2 cups water

1/2 cup pecan milk

1 banana, sliced

1/4 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup dried tart cherries

1/4 cup honey

In large, microwave-safe bowl, combine oats and water. Microwave on high 3-4 minutes, or until oats are cooked through. Watch carefully to avoid boiling over.

Remove from microwave, stir and divide between two bowls. Pour 1/4 cup pecan milk over each bowl.

Divide sliced banana, pecan halves and dried tart cherries between each bowl and drizzle with 2 tablespoons honey. Serve immediately.

Cherry Pecan Energy Bites

Makes: 10-12 energy bites

1 cup toasted pecan halves or pieces

1 cup dried cherries

4 medjool dates, pitted

1/4 cup old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon cacao powder, plus additional, for coating (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In bowl of food processor, combine toasted pecans, dried cherries, dates, oats, cacao powder and vanilla extract.

Pulse until ingredients begin to bind and form loose, dough-like ball.

Roll into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in additional cacao powder, if desired, and transfer to airtight container. Refrigerate until ready to serve, up to seven days.

Note: To make gluten-free, substitute 1/4 cup of certified gluten-free old-fashioned oats.

*Heart-Check certification does not apply to recipes.

