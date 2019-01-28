FormFactor Adds Second European Service Center

New Facility Offers European Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers Faster Support and Service Turnaround

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, announces the opening of a new service center in the key semiconductor manufacturing region of Grenoble, France. The facility will be run with a staff of applications engineers, service engineers, repair technicians, and account managers, and expands the capabilities of FormFactor’s existing European service center in Dresden, Germany. With more than 25 service and repair centers globally, FormFactor’s range in customer support continues to outpace all competitors. Additional service centers are under development for Pyeongtaek, South Korea; Clark, Philippines; and Dalian, China.



/EIN News/ -- “The opening of our new service center coincides with the recent announcement that European Union leaders have pledged to invest €1.75 billion in microelectronics research and innovation*,” said Robert Selley, Global Senior Vice President, Sales and Service. “As our customers expand their business, we are deeply committed to enabling their innovation and manufacturing success. We design and ship probe cards with more than 45 million MEMS probes annually to customer fabs around the globe. We’ve designed the unique capabilities of each service center to help us address customers’ services requirements faster, more efficiently, and cost-effectively.”

FormFactor’s new service center is located in Montbonnot-Saint Martin, in the greater Grenoble area, in close proximity to key semiconductor manufacturers. This allows FormFactor to rapidly address customers’ service and repair requirements for probe cards that serve various segments like automotive, SOC, power, RF, and optical technologies such as VCSEL and image sensors. In addition to multiple offices for local employees, the facility will also include a cleanroom to perform probe card repair. This local repair capability significantly increases probe card uptime and profitability for FormFactor customers.

*http://www.digitaljournal.com/tech-and-science/technology/european-union-invests-1-75-billion-in-microelectronics-research/article/539667

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

