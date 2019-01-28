AppTech Engages Maxim Group for Investment Banking Services

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX) announced today that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”), a leading investment banking, securities and investment management firm, to provide investment banking services to the Company.



Maxim will provide its full scope of investment banking services that includes strategic planning, developing strategic partnerships, and introducing the company to the investment community.

“We are very pleased to have formally engaged with Maxim Group and we are delighted to have selected them as our strategic financial advisor”, stated Chief Executive Officer Mickey Gross of AppTech Corporation.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a FinTech company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services, and has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software, and intellectual property for advanced text messaging incorporating the ability to transact payments via secure text messaging based on NSA technology, SMS text messaging for notification, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries, and reports using our patented computer to Mobile Chat application. AppTech continues to provide digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting, IT support, robust cloud computing & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and ACH. Please visit our website at www.apptechcorp.com .

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading; equity research; and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

(760) 707-5959

media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:

(760) 707-5955

ir@apptechcorp.com

