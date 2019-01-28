Quest Solution to Install AI-Based “Visual Cortex” Safe School Security Offering at South Florida School

Security platform includes an automated vehicle recognition system tracking and recording all vehicles approaching the campus; allowing entry to authorized vehicles only.



Provides real-time alerts on potential threats as identified by local and/or federal law enforcement authorities.

Potential market for AI-based school security systems is large; Florida alone has more than 4,000 similar schools.*

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES), (“Quest” or “the Company”) a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, has announced that it has been selected to install a state-of-the-art AI-based safety and security system on the campus of a Pre-K – 12 preparatory School in South Florida. This system will provide enhanced safety for students, faculty and visitors to the school. For safety reasons the name of the school is not disclosed.

The Quest Safe School System is based on technology from Quest’s recently acquired subsidiary HTS Image Processing and offers real-time, automated vehicle recognition via machine vision. In a school setting, the system is hosted on a cloud-based platform integrated with campus intelligence, tracking vehicles, students, staff, deliveries and campus visitors. The Safe School System has whitelist and blacklist capabilities to immediately identify vehicles upon arrival, allowing the admittance of authorized cars or a real-time alarm for any unauthorized and/or suspicious vehicle.

The Safe School System can interface with government based databases to detect and provide real-time alerts on threats to the school campus including:

Potential shooter threats

Enforcement of restraining orders

Attempted access by registered sex offenders

Terror threats

Criminal activities such as stolen vehicles, burglary and gang activity

The “Visual Cortex” algorithm is proprietary patented technology developed by a team of scientists and engineers from Quest’s wholly-owned subsidiary HTS IP. The algorithm has already been successfully deployed in sensitive areas in the Middle East, in various cities and locations in the US and in South America as part of Homeland Security and law enforcement efforts.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest, stated: “We are excited to have this opportunity to apply our cutting edge, efficient AI Visual Cortex technology to facilitate a safe school environment for students, staff and visitors. Campus security is of utmost importance, and our technology has the potential to be a game changing development for school safety in Florida and elsewhere. There are thousands of schools across the U.S. who could benefit from our Safe School technology and we are focused on introducing our solution to school districts nationwide.”

Mr. Lustgarten concluded, “As we continue enhancing our machine vision solutions, we are achieving unprecedented accuracy and are committed to providing our customers a reliable, proven security package. This order highlights the successful integration of our recent merger, as our sales teams are actively marketing the new HTS IP technology and were responsible for winning this important contract.”

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food/beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding revenue growth, driving sales, operational and financial initiatives, cost reduction and profitability, and simplification of operations. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com



