Advantis Corp. Says Orders Doubled to Start the Year

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced today that orders from existing customers are already double that of the fourth quarter. Advantis CEO, Darren Cherry, repeated his assertion that the company will continue to see quarter over quarter growth for the foreseeable future.

According to Cherry, Advantis has been expanding its relationships thanks to its anchor Amster-Can product lines. “Larger cans, smaller cans, see-through containers, Amster-Vape, and now edibles,” Cherry explained. “In the past, someone would go into a dispensary and choose strains of cannabis from large jars and have it packaged in a medicine-style container, that neither kept it fresh nor contained the odor. The industry has evolved, and now most places have pre-packaged cannabis, edibles, and other items. It will continue to evolve in our favor, as demand for the packaging and marketing solutions that we offer is truly unmatched in the marketplace. Anyone can go into a random dispensary to see what the other options are and see what I’m talking about. Amster-Can just stands out as a consistently recognizable and quality product line.” Advantis has expanded its Amster-Can offerings initially by developing Amster-Vape almost a year ago, then added additional can sizes. Late last year, the company announced that it would offer edibles packaging options. Cherry says that each new option the company offers creates a new revenue stream, and now that they have established some lasting relationships, most are broadening the services they look to Advantis to provide.

The company is due to release fourth quarter numbers, and Cherry says they will be released very soon. “As I said last week, I am very excited release Q4 results; but I am even more excited for what this year has in store. We’re about to further expand our product lines, and are always moving negotiations forward to further expand the business, as a whole,” Cherry concluded. When asked what he bases his optimism on, Cherry responded. “Q1 will be even better than last quarter. Our revenue would double this year if we did nothing to expand; but my team and I are working to responsibly grow this company. As just one example, revenue streams from the Pet Division, sublinguals, and current extract negotiations are still pending. We also have several products, projects, and partnerships we have been working on that we may not see come to fruition for another year. In sum, we are assured by our clients and partners that we will continue to increase Amster-Can revenue every quarter, and we will be adding additional revenue streams in almost every quarter this year. Yes, I can very confidently state that we expect to see quarter over quarter growth for the foreseeable future.”

Advantis wishes to thank Investors Hangout for mentioning the company in their podcast.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com , rosin6.com , elixicure.com , and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact: Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim, Director Organization: Advantis Corporation Phone: 949-354-3585 Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660 E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.