How Cannabinoids Could Replace Opioids -- CFN Media

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing how cannabis legalization could play an important role in addressing opioid addiction, as well as explore some companies that are well-positioned in the space, including FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRK: 0K9).



Chronic pain affects more than 100 million Americans at an annual cost of $600 billion, according to the Institute of Medicine . The National Institute of Drug Abuse estimates that roughly 21 to 29 percent of chronic pain patients misuse opioid drugs and 8 to 12 percent go on to develop an opioid addiction. More than 60 Americans ultimately die every day from opioid overdoses, making it a leading cause of non-disease death after suicide.

A Better Alternative

Cannabinoids and opioids are both known for their analgesic and pain-relieving effects. While opioids bind to opioid receptors, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) binds to CB1/2 receptors to block pain signals. The parallel mechanisms of action even suggest that opioids and cannabinoids can be used together. Other cannabinoids, like cannabidiol (CBD), could lessen the side-effects of THC and reduce the drug cravings and withdrawal symptoms of opioids.

Cannabinoids appear to work best with neuropathic and centralized pain conditions, such as fibromyalgia, while opioids seem most effective for peripheral inflammation or damage. Despite the growing body of evidence supporting cannabinoids, physicians greatly favor opioids when it comes to prescribing chronic pain treatments. Most physicians are stuck in the Reefer Madness era of cannabinoid knowledge and clinical trials are scant.

That said, there is already evidence that cannabis is being used as a substitute for opioids among patients. Medicare prescription drug spending fell by $165 million after the implementation of state medical cannabis laws. Data from self-reported studies has also shown that the most common reported cannabinoid drug substitution was opioids, which accounted for 32 to 36 percent of total substitutions.

Investing in a Solution

FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRK: 0K9) made a strategic investment in SciCann, a Canadian-Israeli specialty pharmaceutical company, to develop and commercialize novel and disruptive pharmaceutical products targeting the endocannabinoid system. In particular, the company is focused on central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) where cannabinoids show the greatest potential.

Last year, SciCann launched a pilot clinical study in Pittsburgh, PA to test the safety and efficacy of its CBD-based combination product for the treatment of IBS. The study followed previously reported efficacy results from a preclinical rodent study demonstrating a three-fold increase in efficacy in lowering abdominal inflammation levels. The results could pave the way for future clinical trials in other chronic pain areas.

In addition to SciCann, the company partnered with CannTab Therapeutics Ltd. (CSE: PILL) to develop solid oral-dose delivery systems for cannabinoids, including extended release tablets, flash melts, immediate release, modified release, and bi-layered tablets. These products provide physicians with a more palatable prescription option for patients, as compared to smoked cannabis or common cannabis extracts.

FSD Pharma is well positioned to advance cannabinoid science while simultaneously becoming a leader in cannabinoid production. The company’s flagship facility —formerly a Kraft facility—hosts over 3.8 million square feet of cultivation and processing area. The facility is also strategically located just one hour east of Toronto and is fully-equipped with an on-site electric substation, natural gas lines, water intakes, and rail lines with 26 loading docks.

Looking Ahead

Cannabinoids could play a very important role in replacing many prescription drugs, including opioids for chronic pain relief. Through its partnerships with SciCann and CannTab, the company is uniquely positioned to play a role in the transition, while simultaneously becoming a leading supplier to the industry. Investors may want to take a look at the company as these partnerships unfold and the market begins to embrace cannabinoids.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fsdpharma.com .

Please follow the link to read the full article:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/how-cannabinoids-could-replace-opioids/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the global cannabis industry, helps companies operating in the space attract investors, capital, and publicity. Since 2013, private and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada have relied on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on http://www.cannabisfn.com (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Contact:

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.