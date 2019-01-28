TROVE Posts Record 2018 Results on Strength of AI Software, Agile Data Science Methodology

With Focus on Making Data ‘Useful,’ TROVE Helps Clients Quickly Turn Predictive Data Science into Measurable Business Results

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TROVE , the predictive data science company, today announced it secured contracts with 10 new clients, expanded its portfolio of use cases to address its clients’ priority needs, and continued to attract top data-science talent to its growing organization on way to a record 2018. Over the last year, TROVE has accelerated its pace-setting data-science work with electric and gas utilities while achieving its first successes in financial services.



“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last year refining the development and delivery of our AI software and go-to-market strategy, positioning us – and our clients – for a breakout 2019,” said Ted Schultz, CEO, TROVE. “Despite all the hype around AI, some enterprises are struggling to get started with it, while others are finding meaningful results to be elusive. At TROVE, we work diligently with our clients to find their best business opportunities for AI, get our collective hands dirty with their data to find the surest path to value, and quickly run proof of concepts – operationalizing those use cases that are successful, while nixing those that are not. Clients appreciate the pragmatic approach and all the learning that comes with it.”

TROVE’s key accomplishments in 2018 include:

10 new client wins with a) major utilities across the U.S., deepening TROVE’s penetration in this key market, and b) financial-services firms, a major new market for TROVE. More client successes with TROVE AI solutions, highlighted by several successful use-case implementations, creating tens of millions of dollars in value for clients manifested in O&M cost reduction, increased operational efficiency, and more profitable customer relationships. Operational and process advances, including streamlined technology development and a replicable project-delivery framework, as evidenced by the evolution and adoption of TROVE’s AI software – a.k.a. “Solvers” – across several use cases and the company’s Agile Data Science methodology. New talent acquisition, including the hiring of senior leaders Dr. Kamil Grajski, Managing Director of Data Science, and Tom Martin, Managing Director of Product Management, as well as continuing to attract top data-science talent to its industry-leading data-science team, the Science Squad®.

Concluded Schultz: “Results speak louder than words in predictive data science. TROVE is establishing a strong reputation for trustworthiness among clients by making data useful in ways that deliver meaningful, measurable business value.”

About TROVE

TROVE Predictive Data Science, Inc. is a leading provider of AI software and services, bringing clients in the utilities, financial services, and other data-intensive industries the technology, expertise, and proven delivery methodology needed to make their data useful quickly and cost-effectively. Using the latest technologies and techniques, including AI, deep learning, and machine learning, TROVE’s AI software – its “Solvers” – and team – the “Science Squad”® – complement the people, data and systems of clients to turn the promise of Big Data into the reality of Business Value. TROVE is privately held and headquartered in Buffalo, NY. For more information, please see www.trovedata.com .

