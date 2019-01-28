Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Loans Increase By 24% and Deposits Grow 16%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018.



Q4-2018 Highlights

Income before tax increased by 70% to $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. We continue to open new stores and increase profitability despite the additional costs associated with the expansion strategy.



Total deposits increased by $330 million, or 16%, to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2017.



New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $27 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $14 million per store.



Total loans grew $274 million, or 24%, to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2017.



Total revenue grew by 24% during the year ended December 31, 2018 while non-interest expense increased by 11% when compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

“The Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy continues to build momentum. As recently announced, Republic Bank is moving forward with plans to expand into New York City. Sites for several new stores have been identified in Manhattan with two to four stores projected to open during 2019.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

“2018 was another exceptional year for ‘The Power of Red is Back’ growth campaign. Four new stores were opened during 2018 using our distinctive glass prototype building. Despite the significant investments required to execute our growth and expansion strategy, we were able to demonstrate significant improvement in profitability as net income before taxes increased by 70% year over year. Loans increased by 24% and deposits grew by 16%. Customer accounts increased 29% as we continue to welcome new Fans every day. With the momentum we have generated in the Metro Philadelphia market combined with our expansion in to New York City during 2019 we believe the best is yet to come.”

Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp added:

“To support our growth and expansion efforts, we continue to add top talent to our team. We’ve recently announced the addition of Joe Tredinnick as the Market President of Pennsylvania. In addition, we continue to invest in technology and enhance our product offerings. It is our goal to deliver the best banking experience through every channel…..in-store, online, and mobile options.”

A summary of the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 can be found in the following table:

Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share data) 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Assets $ 2,753.3 $ 2,322.3 19 % Loans 1,436.6 1,162.3 24 % Deposits 2,392.9 2,063.3 16 % Total Revenue $ 112.4 $ 90.9 24 % Income Before Tax 10.2 6.0 70 % Net Income * 8.6 8.9 (3 %) Net Income per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 - %

* Note:



Net income for the period ended 12/31/18 reflects an increased provision for federal and state income taxes which did not have the same impact on 2017 results due to an adjustment to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance recorded by the Company.

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended December 31, 2018

Total assets increased by $431 million, or 19%, to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2017.



Demand deposits represent the fastest growing segment of the Company’s deposit base. These deposits grew by $315 million to $1.6 billion over the last 12 months, including growth of 18% in non-interest bearing demand deposit balances.



Net income before tax grew by 70% to $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.



We have twenty-five convenient store locations open today. During the fourth quarter of 2018 we opened new stores in Evesboro and Somers Point, NJ. Construction is underway on sites in Lumberton, NJ and Feasterville, PA. There are also multiple sites in various stages of development for future store locations.



Expansion into New York City is scheduled to begin in 2019. The Company is planning to open two to four new stores in Manhattan in the coming year.



Asset quality continues to improve. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.60% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 0.94% as of December 31, 2017.



The Company converted $10.6 million of outstanding trust preferred securities to 1.6 million shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2018. This conversion will result in a reduction of interest expense of approximately $0.9 million on an annual basis going forward.



The Company’s residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. Oak has originated more than $360 million in loans during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018.



Meeting the needs of small business customers continued to be an important part of the Company’s lending strategy. More than $10 million in new SBA loans were originated during the three month period ended December 31, 2018. Republic Bank is currently ranked as the #1 SBA lender in New Jersey based on the dollar volume of loan originations.



The Company’s Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.03% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 9.35% at December 31, 2018.



Book value per common share increased to $4.17 as of December 31, 2018 compared to $3.97 as of December 31, 2017.

Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change Total Revenue $ 30,181 $ 24,421 24 % $ 112,396 $ 90,946 24 % Provision for Loan Losses 600 400 50 % 2,300 900 156 % Non-interest Expense 22,057 21,622 2 % 83,721 75,276 11 % Income (Loss) Before Taxes 2,211 (143 ) n/m 10,205 5,986 70 % Provision (Benefit) for Taxes 54 (2,881 ) n/m 1,578 (2,919 ) n/m Net Income 2,157 2,738 (21 %) 8,627 8,905 (3 %) Net Income per Share $ 0.04 $ 0.05 (20 %) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 - %

The Company reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018 was $8.6 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $0.15 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.



During 2017, the Company recorded a benefit for federal and state income taxes due to the reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance recorded on the balance sheet in the fourth quarter of last year. Income Before Taxes grew by 70% to $10.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The significant improvement in pre-tax profitability has been achieved despite the ongoing investments and expenditures required for the growth and expansion strategy.

Total revenue increased by $5.8 million, or 24%, to $30.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018, compared to $24.4 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. Total revenue for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018 increased by $21.5 million, or 24%, to $112.4 million. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to higher interest income as a result of the strong growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company’s “Power of Red is Back” expansion program.

The increase in total revenue for both the three month period (24%) and twelve month period (24%) ended December 31, 2018 exceeded the growth in non-interest expense for the three month period (2%) and the twelve month period (11%) ended December 31, 2018 which demonstrates the effect that our growth strategy will have on the profitability of the Bank.

Non-interest expenses increased by 2%, to $22.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to $21.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest expenses increased by 11%, to $83.7 million during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2018 compared to $75.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The growth in expenses were mainly caused by an increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $54 thousand for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 compared to a benefit for income taxes in the amount of $2.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2017. The Company began recognizing an increased provision for federal and state income taxes during 2018 after reversing its deferred tax asset valuation allowance during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet

The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Description 12/31/18 12/31/17 % Change 09/30/18 % Change Total assets $ 2,753,297 $ 2,322,347 19 % $ 2,657,206 4 % Total loans (net) 1,427,983 1,153,679 24 % 1,370,704 4 % Total deposits 2,392,867 2,063,295 16 % 2,400,358 - %

Total assets increased by $431.0 million, or 19%, as of December 31, 2018 when compared to December 31, 2017. Deposits grew by $329.6 million to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 29% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of the Company’s aggressive growth strategy referred to as “The Power of Red is Back.”

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Description 12/31/18 12/31/17 %

Change 09/30/18 %

Change 4th Qtr

2018

Cost of

Funds Demand noninterest-bearing $ 519,056 $ 438,500 18 % $ 509,188 2 % 0.00 % Demand interest-bearing 1,042,561 807,736 29 % 1,058,670 (2 %) 1.18 % Money market and savings 676,993 700,322 3 % 703,358 (4 %) 0.82 % Certificates of deposit 154,257 116,737 32 % 129,142 19 % 1.39 % Total deposits $ 2,392,867 $ 2,063,295 16 % $ 2,400,358 - % 0.83 %

Deposits increased to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2017 as the Company moves forward with its growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of its banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. The Company recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 18%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of its strategy.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description 12/31/18 % of

Total 12/31/17 % of

Total 09/30/18 % of

Total Commercial real estate $ 515,738 36 % $ 433,304 37 % $ 495,529 36 % Construction and land development 121,042 8 % 104,617 9 % 125,512 9 % Commercial and industrial 200,423 14 % 173,343 15 % 195,493 14 % Owner occupied real estate 367,895 26 % 309,838 27 % 358,956 26 % Consumer and other 91,136 6 % 76,412 7 % 86,922 6 % Residential mortgage 140,364 10 % 64,764 5 % 116,376 9 % Gross loans $ 1,436,598 100 % $ 1,162,278 100 % $ 1,378,788 100 %

Gross loans increased by $274 million, or 24%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2017 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. The Company experienced strong growth across all loan categories.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

Three Months Ended 12/31/18 09/30/18 12/31/17 Non-performing assets / capital and reserves 7 % 8 % 9 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.60 % 0.76 % 0.94 % Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.74 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 83 % 60 % 58 %

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.60% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.94% at December 31, 2017. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 7% at December 31, 2018 compared to 9% at December 31, 2017 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company’s capital ratios at December 31, 2018 were as follows:

Actual

12/31/18

Bancorp Actual

12/31/18

Bank Regulatory

Guidelines

“Well Capitalized” Leverage Ratio 9.35 % 8.21 % 5.00 % Common Equity Ratio 13.90 % 12.77 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 14.53 % 12.77 % 8.00 % Total Risk Based Capital 15.03 % 13.26 % 10.00 % Tangible Common Equity 8.74 % 7.88 % n/a ﻿ ﻿﻿

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $245 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $226 million at December 31, 2017. Book value per common share increased to $4.17 at December 31, 2018 compared to $3.97 per share at December 31, 2017.

Analyst and Investor Call

An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:

Date: January 28, 2019 Time: 10:00am (EDT) From the U.S. dial: (866) 436-9172 [Toll Free] or (630) 691-2760 Participant Pin: 48161934# An operator will assist you in joining the call.



About Republic Bank



Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its twenty-five stores located in the Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey market place. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “would be,” “could be,” “should be,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Source:

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Contact:

Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO

(215) 735-4422

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 35,685 $ 37,303 $ 36,073 Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 36,788 108,996 25,869 Total cash and cash equivalents 72,473 146,299 61,942 Securities - Available for sale 321,014 487,524 464,430 Securities - Held to maturity 761,563 485,291 472,213 Restricted stock 5,754 1,916 1,918 Total investment securities 1,088,331 974,731 938,561 Loans held for sale 26,291 32,839 45,700 Loans receivable 1,436,598 1,378,788 1,162,278 Allowance for loan losses (8,615 ) (8,084 ) (8,599 ) Net loans 1,427,983 1,370,704 1,153,679 Premises and equipment 87,661 81,912 74,947 Other real estate owned 6,223 6,768 6,966 Other assets 44,335 43,953 40,552 Total Assets $ 2,753,297 $ 2,657,206 $ 2,322,347 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 519,056 $ 509,188 $ 438,500 Interest bearing deposits 1,873,811 1,891,170 1,624,795 Total deposits 2,392,867 2,400,358 2,063,295 Short-term borrowings 91,422 - - Subordinated debt 11,259 11,257 21,681 Other liabilities 12,560 9,767 10,911 Total Liabilities 2,508,108 2,421,382 2,095,887 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - $0.01 par value 593 593 575 Additional paid-in capital 269,147 268,613 256,285 Accumulated deficit (8,716 ) (10,873 ) (18,983 ) Treasury stock at cost (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Stock held by deferred compensation plan (183 ) (183 ) (183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,927 ) (18,601 ) (7,509 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 245,189 235,824 226,460 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,753,297 $ 2,657,206 $ 2,322,347

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 17,555 $ 16,764 $ 13,576 $ 64,045 $ 50,094 Interest and dividends on investment securities 7,279 6,641 5,568 27,182 20,178 Interest on other interest earning assets 459 153 265 847 577 Total interest income 25,293 23,558 19,409 92,074 70,849 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,103 3,642 2,222 14,432 7,418 Interest on borrowed funds 210 770 320 1,738 1,366 Total interest expense 5,313 4,412 2,542 16,170 8,784 Net interest income 19,980 19,146 16,867 75,904 62,065 Provision for loan losses 600 500 400 2,300 900 . Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,380 18,646 16,467 73,604 61,165 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 1,589 1,386 1,084 5,476 3,904 Mortgage banking income 2,285 2,580 2,619 10,233 11,170 Gain on sale of SBA loans 451 816 1,063 3,105 3,378 Loss on sale of investment securities (66 ) - (85 ) (67 ) (146 ) Other non-interest income 629 349 331 1,575 1,791 Total non-interest income 4,888 5,131 5,012 20,322 20,097 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 11,351 11,203 10,159 44,082 37,959 Occupancy and equipment 3,410 3,260 2,947 13,493 11,774 Legal and professional fees 642 773 953 3,033 2,877 Foreclosed real estate 707 378 2,388 1,588 4,092 Regulatory assessments and related fees 417 396 359 1,675 1,367 Other operating expenses 5,530 4,823 4,816 19,850 17,207 Total non-interest expense 22,057 20,833 21,622 83,721 75,276 Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 2,211 2,944 (143 ) 10,205 5,986 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 54 622 (2,881 ) 1,578 (2,919 ) Net income $ 2,157 $ 2,322 $ 2,738 $ 8,627 $ 8,905 Net Income per Common Share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 58,789 58,774 56,988 58,358 56,933 Diluted 59,672 59,774 58,360 59,407 58,250

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 80,416 $ 459 2.26 % $ 29,163 $ 153 2.08 % $ 82,918 $ 265 1.27 % Securities 1,068,065 7,315 2.74 % 1,018,910 6,676 2.62 % 888,862 5,616 2.53 % Loans receivable 1,427,260 17,660 4.91 % 1,390,894 16,873 4.81 % 1,171,771 13,743 4.65 % Total interest-earning assets 2,575,741 25,434 3.92 % 2,438,967 23,702 3.86 % 2,143,551 19,624 3.63 % Other assets 134,411 135,139 126,904 Total assets $ 2,710,152 $ 2,574,106 $ 2,270,455 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 528,568 $ 513,292 $ 421,841 Demand interest-bearing 1,073,140 3,192 1.18 % 861,607 1,948 0.90 % 776,203 945 0.48 % Money market & savings 702,322 1,444 0.82 % 699,081 1,308 0.74 % 693,684 942 0.54 % Time deposits 133,675 467 1.39 % 126,378 386 1.21 % 120,067 335 1.11 % Total deposits 2,437,705 5,103 0.83 % 2,200,358 3,642 0.66 % 2,011,795 2,222 0.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,909,137 5,103 1.06 % 1,687,066 3,642 0.86 % 1,589,954 2,222 0.55 % Other borrowings 24,354 210 3.42 % 127,150 770 2.40 % 23,621 320 5.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,933,491 5,313 1.09 % 1,814,216 4,412 0.96 % 1,613,575 2,542 0.63 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,462,059 5,313 0.86 % 2,327,508 4,412 0.75 % 2,035,416 2,542 0.50 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 9,690 10,363 9,560 Shareholders' equity 238,403 236,235 225,479 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,710,152 $ 2,574,106 $ 2,270,455 Net interest income $ 20,121 $ 19,290 $ 17,082 Net interest spread 2.83 % 2.90 % 3.00 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.14 % 3.16 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the twelve months ended For the twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 40,931 $ 847 2.07 % $ 48,148 $ 577 1.20 % Securities 1,037,810 27,316 2.63 % 811,269 20,466 2.52 % Loans receivable 1,340,117 64,455 4.81 % 1,090,851 50,687 4.65 % Total interest-earning assets 2,418,858 92,618 3.83 % 1,950,268 71,730 3.68 % Other assets 131,369 115,770 Total assets $ 2,550,227 $ 2,066,038 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 488,995 $ 372,171 Demand interest-bearing 918,508 7,946 0.87 % 687,586 3,020 0.44 % Money market & savings 697,135 4,898 0.70 % 629,464 3,160 0.50 % Time deposits 128,892 1,588 1.23 % 110,952 1,238 1.12 % Total deposits 2,233,530 14,432 0.65 % 1,800,173 7,418 0.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,744,535 14,432 0.83 % 1,428,002 7,418 0.52 % Other borrowings 73,573 1,738 2.36 % 35,429 1,366 3.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,818,108 16,170 0.89 % 1,463,431 8,784 0.60 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,307,103 16,170 0.70 % 1,835,602 8,784 0.48 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 9,431 8,942 Shareholders' equity 233,693 221,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,550,227 $ 2,066,038 Net interest income $ 76,448 $ 62,946 Net interest spread 2.94 % 3.08 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.23 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Balance at beginning of period $ 8,084 $ 7,566 $ 8,258 $ 8,599 $ 9,155 Provision charged to operating expense 600 500 400 2,300 900 8,684 8,066 8,658 10,899 10,055 Recoveries on loans charged-off: Commercial 5 18 1 152 119 Consumer - 1 - 2 1 Total recoveries 5 19 1 154 120 Loans charged-off: Commercial (68 ) - (19 ) (2,219 ) (1,523 ) Consumer (6 ) (1 ) (41 ) (219 ) (53 ) Total charged-off (74 ) (1 ) (60 ) (2,438 ) (1,576 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (69 ) 18 (59 ) (2,284 ) (1,456 ) Balance at end of period $ 8,615 $ 8,084 $ 8,599 $ 8,615 $ 8,599 Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding 0.02 % (0.01 %) 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.74 % 0.60 % 0.74 %

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 9,463 $ 12,661 $ 13,297 $ 13,322 $ 13,973 Consumer and other 878 818 809 810 872 Total non-accrual loans 10,341 13,479 14,106 14,132 14,845 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans 10,341 13,479 14,106 14,132 14,845 Other real estate owned 6,223 6,768 6,559 6,966 6,966 Total non-performing assets $ 16,564 $ 20,247 $ 20,665 $ 21,098 $ 21,811 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.72 % 0.98 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 1.28 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.94 % Non-performing loan coverage 83.31 % 59.97 % 53.64 % 47.06 % 57.93 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loans 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.53 % 0.74 % Non-performing assets / capital plus allowance for loan losses 6.53 % 8.30 % 8.51 % 8.76 % 9.28 %



