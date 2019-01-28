BIOLIFE4D Appoints Management Advisory Board

Company names Dr. Michael Davidson, Mr. Stephen Simes, Dr. Mark Weinberg, and Mr. Bruce Werner as strategic advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOLIFE4D, a biotech pioneer leveraging advances in tissue engineering to 3D print human organs viable for transplant, today announced it has established a Management Advisory Board to offer strategy and leadership as the company continues to develop its innovative 3D bioprinting technology.



The four members of the advisory board are Dr. Michael Davidson, Stephen Simes, Dr. Mark Weinberg, and Bruce Werner.

“Following a successful 2018 during which we reached numerous scientific and business milestones, we are committed to continuing our momentum in 2019. Our Management Advisory Board will bring together some of the brightest minds in business and healthcare to ensure we remain on path to achieve our mission of bioprinting organs suitable for transplant and saving lives,” said Steven Morris, CEO, BIOLIFE4D. “We welcome Michael, Stephen, Mark, and Bruce to the BIOLIFE4D team and look forward to utilizing their specific expertise to advance our business and seek to achieve commercialization of our technology.”

Dr. Davidson is a Professor of Medicine and Director of the Lipid Clinic at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Corvidia Therapeutics. Dr. Davidson has been a member of numerous Scientific Advisory Boards, including AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi, owns a U.S. Patent, and has been published in medical journals hundreds of times. He has a B.A. and M.S. in Biology from Northwestern University and an M.D. from Ohio State University.

/EIN News/ -- Mr. Simes is an Advisory Board Member of SmartHealth Activator, which discovers and activates extraordinary biotechnology that solves mankind’s greatest health problems. Prior to SmartHealth Activator, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director for RestorGenex Corporation, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing products for oncology, ophthalmology, and dermatology. Mr. Simes has extensive experience leading emerging biopharmaceutical companies in achievement of FDA regulatory approvals, financings, and business development transactions. He earned his MBA in Marketing and Finance from New York University, having earlier received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.

Dr. Weinberg is the Chief Medical Officer for Avillion LLP, a drug development company focused on clinical development and approval of late stage pharmaceutical products. Prior to Avillion LLP, he worked for multiple pharmaceutical and medical companies, leading scientific and clinical development. Dr. Weinberg owns several patents related to the use of TNF alpha inhibitor in the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and erosive polyarthritis, and has been published in multiple medical journals. Dr. Weinberg has a B.A. in Economics from Yale, an M.D. from Duke University Medical School, and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Mr. Werner is the Managing Director of Kona Advisors, a strategic consulting firm working with private and family-owned businesses. He serves on multiple Boards of Directors and has developed and executed successful growth strategies for businesses up to $500M in revenue. He has a strong venture capital and private equity background, has led profit centers to record earnings, and works closely with boards, shareholders, and management to assure all are aligned. Mr. Werner has a B.S in Mechanical Engineering/Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie-Mellon University, an M.S. in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University, and an M.S. in Management from MIT Sloan School of Management.

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant – lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient’s own cells – eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. Financed through equity crowdfunding, BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at biolife4d.com . Connect with us on social media on Twitter (@BIOLIFE4D), Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Forward Looking Statements

We caution you that, whether or not expressly stated, certain statements made in this news release that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and economic performance are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Media Contact

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

biolife4d@fischtankpr.com



