Summit Healthcare selects 2bPrecise for Pharmacogenomics

Arizona-based provider launches precision medicine initiative for improved outcomes and patient experience

CHICAGO and PITTSBURGH and SHOW LOW, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that Summit Healthcare will implement the 2bPrecise™ precision health™ platform to equip providers with powerful pharmacogenomic (PGx) information at the point of care.

/EIN News/ -- Summit Healthcare, a fast-growing multispecialty facility located in Show Low, AZ, decided to initiate a genomics strategy to enhance clinical outcomes and the patient experience. “We are firmly committed to ensuring our patients receive superior care from us,” says Aaron Young, CIO at Summit Healthcare. “The use of the 2bPrecise pharmacogenomics platform allows Summit Healthcare to more precisely prescribe patient medications by using the patient’s genetic information to determine medication effectiveness.”

2bPrecise, a wholly owned Allscripts subsidiary, developed its platform to serve as the final bridge between the science of genomics and clinical application. It consumes data from any lab source or knowledge base, and delivers it in an actionable format and vocabulary to the clinical workflow, regardless of the provider’s EHR. An intuitive PGx dashboard highlights critical information about patients’ ability to process medications – and triggers alerts about potentially dangerous adverse reactions. Once a PGx test is performed, the data can be re-interrogated and applied to clinical decision making throughout the patient’s lifetime.

“We’re excited to use this new technology and envision many opportunities to leverage it across our organization,” Young notes, adding that one anesthesiologist on the medical staff anticipates as many as 80% of the decisions he makes about presurgical patient care could be impacted by PGx data.

Summit leadership is working closely with 2bPrecise to develop benchmarks and metrics to measure the success of its PGx program. “We want to keep track of the impact it’s having on care, so we can maximize the benefit to our patients,” Young said. As a participant in an accountable care organization, Summit also expects the PGx program to help it better manage costs and meet quality requirements.

Implementation of the 2bPrecise platform coincides with Summit’s conversion from Allscripts Paragon™ to Allscripts Sunrise™ EHR. “Summit is among our most innovative partners, with an abiding commitment to patient care,” notes Rick Poulton, President of Allscripts. “Leadership is excited about bringing PGx data into the clinical workflow and about measuring the value it will deliver to patients. We’re looking forward to accomplishing great things together.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

About 2bPrecise

2bPrecise, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allscripts, harnesses the power of genomics and precision medicine in an effort to precisely predict and efficiently treat each individual patient. 2bPrecise’s EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform captures and stores genomic data and harmonizes it with research knowledge and clinical information. The resulting actionable insights are then pushed into a provider’s existing clinical workflow to facilitate decision-making at the point of care. Learn more at www.2bPreciseHealth.com .

