Continued Momentum Propels Appcast Forward into 2019

Company Exceeds 2018 Revenue Goals, Expands Product, Welcomes Over 500 New Customers and Grows Globally across All Teams

/EIN News/ -- LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcast , the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the company’s 2018 results.



Having recently completed its fifth full year of business, Appcast’s solutions continue to improve hiring outcomes for employers, recruitment ad agencies, job sites and recruitment firms, having driven more than 2.5 billion job ads and 650 million applications to date. This marks an increase of over half a billion job ads and 100 million applications year over year.

Optimizing job postings across thousands of websites and publishers and reaching nearly 100 million candidates a month, Appcast clients benefit from its real-time market data and automated bidding software designed to enhance performance job advertising efforts and ensure budgets are spent efficiently.

Appcast founder and CEO Chris Forman shared, “We set the bar high for 2018 and managed to beat our expectations, achieving significant growth over 2017 and adding hundreds of clients across key industries including healthcare, transportation, gig, retail and technology, among others. We also worked to upgrade our product offerings, continuing to pioneer the programmatic job advertising space, and growing our global presence at the same time. We expect to carry this forward in the months and years to come.”

Product Updates

Striving to stay ahead of the curve, Appcast made a number of product-related announcements throughout 2018, including:

Expanded availability of Clickcast: Following the company’s move into the U.K. and EMEA, Appcast introduced Clickcast to these markets on March 1, 2018, coinciding with the opening day of the annual RecPlus Conference. This move reflected Appcast’s position as an industry leader and reinforced the value of programmatic job advertising globally.

Following the company’s move into the U.K. and EMEA, to these markets on March 1, 2018, coinciding with the opening day of the annual RecPlus Conference. This move reflected Appcast’s position as an industry leader and reinforced the value of programmatic job advertising globally. Appcast Programmatic Publisher Rating: Over the summer, Appcast launched its Programmatic Publisher Rating (PPR) , developed to measure the sophistication and viability of job sites. The first-ever data-driven rating system, Appcast PPR helps recruitment media buyers to understand their purchasing decisions better.

Over the summer, , developed to measure the sophistication and viability of job sites. The first-ever data-driven rating system, Appcast PPR helps recruitment media buyers to understand their purchasing decisions better. Clickcast enhancements: The optimization platform introduced four key features , offering customers the ability to target passive candidates via social/native, SEM & display channels; automate Craigslist job postings for high volume hiring; target ads more precisely through geographies or title variants; and employ a new toolkit focused on integrating quality candidate conversion data into Clickcast.

, offering customers the ability to target passive candidates via social/native, SEM & display channels; automate Craigslist job postings for high volume hiring; target ads more precisely through geographies or title variants; and employ a new toolkit focused on integrating quality candidate conversion data into Clickcast. Exchange enters the U.K.: This past fall, the pay-per-application solution became available across the U.K. for the first time . With Exchange, U.K. organizations can optimize job advertising and spend with programmatic bidding, driving more quality applicants to job openings.

Customer Wins

Beyond building out its product offerings, Appcast also welcomed over 500 new customers, a 60 percent increase from 2017 . In addition to adding several recruitment advertising agencies and job sites to its customer base, the companies now leveraging Appcast extend to include Ascension, Instacart, Leidos, Loves Travel Shops and Postmates. As a result of these wins, Appcast continues to diversify its standing across industries, working to support varied hiring needs in the process.

A Growing Team

Following capital raised in 2017, Appcast has made more than 30 key hires, bringing the company up to nearly 100 employees worldwide. Hiring took place across all teams, including sales, marketing, product, engineering and operations, and directly impacted the company’s presence globally. This helped the company further establish itself in countries like Canada, where the office now boasts over 30 employees, reflective of Appcast’s growing position in that market .

Appcast also worked to give back, performing the company’s second service trip with The Batey Foundation , an organization dedicated to building resilient physical infrastructure and the human capital needed to raise the living standards for children and families in the Dominican Republic. As part of this mission, Appcast sent a team to help build a school and distribute medicine locally.

What’s Next

Forman commented, “Appcast remains focused and committed to our original goal: helping companies get quality candidates while maximizing their job advertising budgets. With this in mind, we’re excited to report on last year’s momentum as we position ourselves for continued growth in 2019.”

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high-quality job seekers. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Rob Green Appcast rob.green@appcast.io Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.