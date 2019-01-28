Wellness Matrix Group Files Required Disclosures with OTC Markets

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WMGR), which is developing technologically advanced virtual reality and artificial intelligence utilizing healthcare platform models, announces today that it has filed all annual and quarterly disclosures needed to make it current in its filings with OTC Markets.



The Company’s current plan of action is to work with its auditor and legal counsel to upgrade and advance to the OTCQB. The Company’s planned timeline is for completion of its audit by the end of February, which if the timeline is met, will allow the filing of the Company’s Form 10. This would result in Wellness Matrix becoming fully-reporting with the SEC.

About Wellness Matrix Group

Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WMGR) is developing technologically advanced health care models in a Virtual Reality Creative Artificial Intelligence Platform. Wellness Matrix plans to achieve its goals for The Wellness Platform by having the Platform fully integrate health and wellness industry networks along with Platform tools. The Company will define its brand by offering its Best of the Best Doctors and Methodologies with Genome analysis program. It will incorporate monitoring and predictive modeling simulation. Wellness Matrix Group’s goal is to provide a state-of-the-art Wellness Program for Quality of Life and Longevity.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on WMGR's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause WMGR's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company contact: Michael Selsman – www.publiccommunicationsco.com - 310-553-5732







