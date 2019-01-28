LM Funding Appoints Mark Pajak as New Chief Operating Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced the appointment of Mark Pajak as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pajak joined LM Funding from his position of President and Chairman of IIU, Inc. (“IIU”), and is expected to lead the integration of IIU with LM Funding and provide strategic insight for future growth opportunities.



“While the accretive IIU acquisition stands on its own financially, the resulting addition and active involvement of an accomplished senior executive of Mark’s caliber potentially provides an even greater value to LM Funding and its shareholders,” said Bruce Rodgers, LM Funding’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mark will continue to implement his plan to unleash IIU’s potential and drive its long term growth through operational oversight as well as bolster our efforts to develop additional growth investment opportunities.”

Mr. Pajak brings an extensive background in leadership and business development to the COO position. Since December 2011, Mr. Pajak has served as President and Chairman of DLC Holdings Corp. (TSXV: DLC). Mr. Pajak is also President and Chairman of Craven House Capital North America LLC and Chairman of Craven House Capital Plc, an investment company listed on the London Stock exchange. Prior to these roles Mr. Pajak was employed by Taylor Wimpey Plc., (a FTSE 100 property development company) from 2001 to 2011 as a Sales and Marketing Director and also at the corporate level supporting M&A activity in the UK and North America, bank and private debt financing and analyst and shareholder relations. Mr. Pajak studied at Oxford University where he obtained both an undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences and a post-graduate MBA.

Mark Pajak commented, “LM Funding’s acquisition of IIU was a strategic move and the first step towards diversifying the Company’s revenue streams and positioning LM Funding to capitalize on additional long-term growth opportunities. I am excited to join LM Funding and to help lead the Company’s efforts during its next phase of growth.”

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The company is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under the company’s New Neighbor Guaranty™ program.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO

LM Funding America, Inc.

Tel (813) 222-8996

investors@lmfunding.com Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto / Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

Tel (212) 896-1254 / (212) 896-1210

valter@kcsa.com / seckstein@kcsa.com

