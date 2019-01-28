RICOH Tours Adds Advanced Online Advertising Technology in its Platform

New feature doubles online advertising conversion with 360° Ads

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH Tours, one of the fastest growing solution providers in real estate technology adds a new and industry’s only feature to the RICOH Tours virtual tour platform. The advanced online advertising technology allows real estate professionals to display targeted 360° interactive banner ads for their listings and businesses leading to improved advertising performance.



The 360° interactive banner ads appear on web and mobile websites based on consumers’ location and interest. Ads’ performance can be easily tracked per conversion like clicks and other specific calls to action.

“There have been significant advances in real estate digital marketing, and we are excited to further elevate the digital presence of agents and brokerages, with 360° interactive banner ads that reach local buyers and sellers wherever they browse on the web or mobile,” said Kay Iwaisako, Business Lead of RICOH Tours. “Agents and brokerages can easily extend the value of 360° tours they are already creating, and now run highly effective ad campaigns through services like Google Ads”.

The feature will be on show at the RICOH Tours booth #1, 6th Floor, Inman Connect New York, January 29 – February 1, in Marriott Marquis Times Square.

RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution costs 90% less than 3D scanning. An intuitive solution requires no professional, technical or photography experience or expensive tools. The process is done via the award-winning Ricoh Theta camera and mobile agent app. Agents simply connect the camera and the RICOH Tours app wirelessly, and capture high-quality 360° images with one-click. In the background these images are instantly assembled and uploaded to the cloud, creating true-to-life 360° virtual tours in minutes ready to be published on the go.

RICOH Tours gives agents a marketing edge by leveraging the power of the Theta camera and virtual tour platform. With the camera, mobile and web apps all developed by Ricoh, should questions arise, there’s only one place an agent will need to go for support – further simplifying the user experience.

Learn more about the RICOH Tours DIY virtual tour solution and the special discount at: https://www.ricohtours.com/

About Ricoh Innovations Corporation

Ricoh Innovations Corporation is a subsidiary of Ricoh Company, Ltd. To learn more about Ricoh Innovations, visit ric.ricoh.com

Contact:

Martin Shock

RICOH Tours

(650) 391-8010

martin@ricohtours.com

/EIN News/ --





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.