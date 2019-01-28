OnTerra Systems Introduces Low-cost GPS Fleet Tracking

Innovative, new GPS fleet tracking feature in RouteSavvy offers cost-effective way for small fleets to get GPS Tracking using the driver’s cell phone

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems, developers of RouteSavvy route optimization software (www.RouteSavvy.com), today announced the availability of innovative, cost-effective GPS tracking for small to mid-sized fleets using the driver’s mobile device (cell phones or tablets). This innovative technical approach allows small to mid-sized fleets access to GPS tracking at a fraction of the cost of typical GPS fleet tracking technology. This new, affordable GPS Fleet Tracking technology works as part of the RouteSavvy web application for displaying driver location and history.



OnTerra System’s new GPS Fleet Tracker features allow managers of small to mid-sized fleets to track and monitor vehicles in the fleet via cell phones

Here’s what the RouteSavvy GPS Fleet Tracking features can do:

See the current positions of the fleet’s vehicles by tracking the position of the driver’s cell phone (For privacy, the RouteSavvy GPS Tracker feature can be turned off on weekends and after hours.)

Provide phone history, i.e. location positions, for given dates back as far as a week (also known as “bread crumbs”)

Export data into Excel for analysis or record-keeping

Compare a planned route with the actual route that was driven

New RouteSavvy GPS Tracker Offers Powerful Features Ideal for Small to Mid-sized Fleets

Features available in the new RouteSavvy GPS tracking feature include:

Affordable: Low upfront and ongoing costs

Fast set-up on Android & iPhones

Easy to use

Privacy setting for weekends & evenings

Optimized to reduce smartphone battery usage

Four Simple Steps To Get RouteSavvy GPS Tracking

There are 4 simple steps to getting RouteSavvy GPS tracking:

Step 1: Get the RouteSavvy GPS phone app by searching “RouteSavvy GPS” on Android Play or Apple iTunes store & install it on your smartphone. (This is a free download / install.)

Step 2: Log in to your RouteSavvy account on your desktop or laptop browser, or sign up for a free trial of RouteSavvy.

Step 3: On each phone you want to track, find the 5-digit device ID in the RouteSavvy GPS phone app settings. Then, enter the device ID into the RouteSavvy Web app using the “Set Up Phone for Tracking” option.

Step 4: Click on the Bullseye icon and you can see the location of that particular smartphone or view / export history data.

New RouteSavvy GPS Tracking Offers GPS Fleet Tracking for Small to Mid-sized Fleets at Fraction of the Cost of Other GPS Tracking Systems

The mandatory base license for RouteSavvy route optimization software is $300 per year. The optional RouteSavvy Tracker add-on license costs an additional $500 per year for up to 10 phones. Additional phones that needed to be tracked cost just $50 per year.

“GPS fleet tracking traditionally costs $20-$50 per vehicle per month, costing small fleets thousands of dollars per year, plus the cost of hardware, for a typical fleet tracking system,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “In contrast, RouteSavvy GPS Tracker costs roughly $4 per vehicle per month with no extra hardware required. Our innovative, new, affordable approach to fleet tracking finally allows smaller fleets to gain the functionality of fleet tracking with one of the lowest prices on the market per year, low upfront costs that don’t include installing hardware in every vehicle, and fast ROI.”

About RouteSavvy

RouteSavvy (www.RouteSavvy.com) is an affordable, web-based, route optimization software tool developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy costs $300 per year for up to 3 users, with case studies showing that RouteSavvy can save businesses up to $5,000 per year, and often, much more. RouteSavvy helps managers of small to mid-sized fleets plan more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. It has proven ROI and generates immediate savings that typically pay for the modest $300 investment within one month of purchase. OnTerra Systems also offers an Application Program Interface for RouteSavvy so software developers can integrate RouteSavvy route optimization functions into the applications they are developing.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a software company that provides RouteSavvy route planning software, MapSavvy Web Mapping services and products, and Bing Maps integration products and licensing. OnTerra Systems provides these products and services to businesses, non-profits, government, and research organizations. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.onterrasystems.com or 720.836.7201.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.