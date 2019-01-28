A POWERFUL OMNICHANNEL CRM SOLUTION FOR LARGE ENTERPRISES

Kapture Service CRM helps create a seamless customer experience with modules like feedback forms, omni channel support and a speedy ticket management system.

BANGALORE , KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Large enterprises need a platform to manage the large stream of incoming leads, tickets, calls and emails they receive on a daily basis.KaptureService CRM helps these businesses create a seamless customer experience with modules like feedback forms, omnichannel support and a speedy ticket management system. The CRM is meant for large enterprises that offer regular service to customers on their purchases based on warranties and auto generatedMaintenancecontracts reminding service folks that it’s time to meet the customers.The feedback forms feature was introduced to help large enterprises understand the needs and pain points of their customers. When a feedback form is sent out – detailed analytics based on the answers can be generated from the CRM itself. The feedback forms can be targeted across segmented audiences and can also be integrated into social channels for maximum visibility.With support tickets being generated from multiple channels the service CRM has a separate chat and email ticketing module. These modules shuttle queries from their sources into the CRM where customer profiles are auto created the minute a ticket is generated. Agents can handle multiple tickets at the same time with the powerful customer 360-degree tab which allows them to respond to tickets from phone calls, chats, emails and social in one place.The OMNI Channel portal allows customers to interact amongst themselves to ask and answer questions about topics related to their major pain points. To ensure the agents offer the best support service the Service CRM is also equipped with a Knowledge Base that is filled with Articles and FAQ along with workflows to help agents solve frequently asked questions. Kapture Service CRM helps service engineers plan their daily routes by mapping out their location in the application in advance. They can also update any critical tasks on the go as well as make updates to maintenance payments via the application.With powerful API integrations that can be implemented in no time, large enterprises can integrate all their third-party software into the CRM. The powerful reporting engine offers multiple reporting formats on sales performances, SLA’S and much more.Kapture CRM was founded in 2011 with the sole intention to help companies create customer relations that build brand loyalty through easy to use interfaces and quick implementation, companies were able to scale and grow quickly with Kapture’s industry-specific modules. Currently, they service over 500 companies and continue to grow each year as new features are added to the CRM on a regular basis.

