Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Annual Meeting Date

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX, FSE: “HBP”) (“Helix”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it has received consent from the Toronto Stock Exchange to extend the date of its annual general meeting of shareholders to a date not later than April 18, 2019. The Company made the request to extend the date of the annual general meeting of shareholders as a result of ongoing discussions to divest a majority stake in its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, Helix Immuno-Oncology S.A., which the Company expects to put to a vote for shareholder approval. Helix expects that the directors will call an annual meeting of shareholders in the coming weeks.



About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix’s product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (“CAR”) based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol “HBP”.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, those relating to Helix’s operations and strategy, its research and development activities and statements regarding the expected use of net proceeds of the private placement. Forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words including, “without limitation”, “believe”, “subject to”, “will”, “should” “may”, “promising” and other similar expressions, are intended to provide information about management’s current plans and expectations.

Although Helix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated and no assurance can be given that these expectations will be realized, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks inherent in Helix’s research and development activities and those risks and uncertainties affecting the company, as more fully described in Helix’s most recent Annual Information Form, including under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”, filed under Helix’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (together, the “Helix Risk Factors”). Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that the factors described in the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix’s actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Helix’s management on the date of this news release, and Helix does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.



