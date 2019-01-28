Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Announces New CEO, Frank Velasquez

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, CA, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative eDiscovery and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announces that effective immediately, Frank Velasquez has been appointed CEO of Sonasoft Corp. and has also been awarded a seat on the Board of Directors. The Company's former CEO and Founder, Andy Khanna, will transition from his previous role and assist the Company with his nearly fifty years of leadership as an adviser.

Andy Khanna, the Founder and CEO of Sonasoft since its inception in 2002, will pass the torch to Mr. Velasquez. Andy Khanna has played an integral leadership role in building the foundation that has positioned the company for exponential growth. Andy will continue to be a significant asset to Sonasoft as Vice Chairman of the Board, and he will ensure the success of essential components of the business through mentorship in a senior advisory role.

The change in leadership has been planned since the completion of the acquisition agreement between Sonasoft and Cornerstone Technologies in May 2018. The management team has purposefully timed the change in leadership to ensure a seamless transition with a concrete strategy for the acceleration of the business model. The Company will continue its aggressive expansion plans to gain significant market share through increased commercialization of its eDiscovery, data archiving and recently launched artificial intelligence technologies.

Mr. Velasquez, the Founder and CEO of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Technologies, will now take the reigns as CEO of Sonasoft Corp. Mr. Velasquez brings with him over 20 years of executive experience in business and technology, as well as, sales leadership gained at companies such as AVCOM Technologies, Veritas, and Symantec Corporation. In addition to the responsibility of Large Enterprise Sales at Veritas and Symantec, Frank was responsible for the US Western Region Sales for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA), eDiscovery, and Secure Messaging Solutions. The portfolio of early start-up companies he drove results for include: PIC Systems (acquired by Ingram Books), Azor Inc. (acquired by Tescom), and Web Harbor, a subsidiary of AVCOM Technologies. Mr. Velasquez holds a Bachelor of Science from California State University, Hayward.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead this organization of great people and great technology to the next level,” stated Frank Velasquez, newly appointed CEO of Sonasoft Corp. “Collectively, our interest is to drive shareholder value beyond their expectations and to be thoughtfully and purposefully executing at a pace that meets what our industry demands.”

Mr. Velasquez possesses an unparalleled desire to achieve goals while operating within the guidelines of high ethical standards. His commitment to high principles in business has allowed him to gain and maintain the trust of not only his customers but of an impressive list of industry professionals and business partners including Microsoft, Exterro, TransVault, Dell EMC, Cisco, and many more. His ambition, technological expertise, and ability to solidify strategic relationships, have been the foundational catalysts for the development and continued success of Cornerstone Technologies, and they have distinguished him as the perfect candidate to drive Sonasoft’s continued growth in the foreseeable future.

The Company has a number of exciting initiatives at various stages of progression, including R&D, strategic partnerships, additional acquisition targets, and the continued marketing and sales drive of the artificial intelligence technology.

Additional updates can be expected in the coming weeks as these initiatives continue to develop.

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTCQB Markets under the trading symbol SSFT (OTCQB:SSFT). Sonasoft is now an AI-first company. The Company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the Company’s core business model, which includes enterprise-class archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft’s signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 6.1 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of large and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. The Company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the Company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cornerstone Technologies

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Cornerstone Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonasoft Corp., is a leading provider of engineering services focused on the modern data center, data and cloud migrations, data archivals, eDiscovery, and managed services solutions. Cornerstone Technologies plays a pivotal role in the transformation of their clients' IT environments. Cornerstone Technologies is a key partner to Microsoft, Dell/EMC, VMware, and TransVault, and the Company has built an impressive customer list across multiple verticals, which include retail, high tech, healthcare, public transportation, and financial services.

For further information about Cornerstone Technologies, please visit: https://cornerstonetechnologies.com/

For more information about Sonasoft’s email archiving solutions and business continuity software, contact:

Mike Khanna

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000

Source: https://www.sonasoft.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.



