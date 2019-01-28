Verizon Communications to report earnings January 29

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 29.



Verizon will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release, will be available at 7 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

VERIZON’S ONLINE NEWS CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

908.559.6388

robert.a.varettoni@verizon.com



