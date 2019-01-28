There were 17 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,501 in the last 365 days.

Verizon Communications to report earnings January 29

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Verizon will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release, will be available at 7 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

