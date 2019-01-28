Tetra Bio-Pharma Files Patent Application to Protect PPP001

Tetra Natural Health’s Distribution Partner Expands Distribution Network for the Hemp Energy Drink

ORLEANS, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development has announced that it filed a patent application for its PPP001 drug product. Tetra’s research has led to a significant discovery that has enabled the company to apply for patent protection.



Tetra's research demonstrated that the class II medical device or pipe used to combust the PPP001 drug pellet generates a unique composition of medicinal ingredients. This composition is significantly different from that created when heating the drug pellet in a vaporizer. The data demonstrated that the drug produced by combustion is different from that of the vapor and may partly explain the recognized efficacy of smoked cannabis. The composition of the remaining chemicals was expected to be different between smoke and vapor. This led the Corporation to implement two separate drug development paths and allow Tetra to commence developing second generation drugs for inhalation.

The patent covers methods of fabrication and composition of matter. “This patent application, if granted, would provide Tetra with full protection of its PPP001 prescription drug product placing PPP001 in the same category as any other innovative prescription drug,” said Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “This will give Tetra a much longer period of exclusivity. We recognize the inherent value of our intellectual property and the necessity to seek appropriate patents, to the extent possible, to protect our shareholders' investments in the Company.”

Dr. Chamberland further stated, “In addition, we are pleased to announce that Tetra Natural Health’s exclusive distribution partner, Kombucha Baby Brewing Company, has advised us that our Hemp Energy Drink will be made available in a number of additional outlets in Ontario and Quebec in the not too distant future. We are very encouraged by the reaction of the market since its introduction in Q4 2018.”

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

