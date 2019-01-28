/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opacifiers Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The opacifiers market size is estimated to be USD 15.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.



The primary market drivers are the growth of end-use industries such as personal care, ceramics, and paints & coatings. Stringent environmental regulations against certain oxides are considered a threat to the market. On the other hand, the role of nanotechnology in manufacturing titanium dioxide and technological advancements to improve the efficiency of opaque polymers will act as an opportunity for the market.





Opaque polymers is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the opacifiers market.



A major driver of the opaque polymers market is the increasing prices of titanium dioxide. Out of total titanium dioxide used in the paints & coatings application, up to 10% to 20% is being replaced with opaque polymers to reduce the manufacturing cost of decorative paints and personal care products. The increasing use of these polymers in the decorative paint's application in the construction industry is another major driver of the opaque polymers segment. APAC is a key market of opaque polymers and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rapid infrastructural development in countries such as China and India are expected to increase the demand for opaque polymers in this region.



The paints & coatings application is projected to account for the largest share of the overall opacifiers market, in terms of volume and value, between 2018 and 2023.



Paints & coatings are estimated to be the largest application segment in 2018 and are expected to continue their its dominance throughout the forecast period. Opacifiers have a high demand in the paints & coatings application in APAC. This is due to the surge in building & construction, appliances, automotive, and other end-use industries, high economic growth rate, and increasing standard of living and disposable income. Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the opacifiers market in the paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to be the fastest growing opacifiers market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value.



APAC is the fastest-growing opacifiers market. The rapid industrialization coupled with the growing plastics industry drive the market in the region. The rising disposable income of consumers along with the changing lifestyle plays a significant role in boosting the growth of the opacifiers market. APAC consists of approximately 60.0% of the global population, which is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings, detergents, and personal care products. Factors such as advances in civil construction and the high demand for efficient paints drives the architectural paints & coatings market. This paint provides protective layers to buildings and prevents them from corrosion, dampness, and damages caused due to extreme weather conditions. APAC is the largest market of opacifiers globally due to the presence of the largest and fastest-growing economies such as China and India in the region.



8 Opacifiers Market, By Region



