Amdocs Positioned as Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Report recognizes Amdocs for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems. This Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a snapshot of the market and vendors offering operations support systems (OSS) as well as requirements to help CSPs adopt network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN), and evaluates them on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Amdocs is positioned the highest for the ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant.



/EIN News/ -- “As we move toward the implementation of 5Gspeeds, it’s critical to have a smart core network based on NFV and software-defined networking (SDN) that uses continuous integration and delivery methods to bring new services to market faster and more cost-effectively,” said Petri Lyytikainen, Bell’s Vice President, Network Strategy, Services and Management. “Amdocs has been our long-time partner in co-developing and implementing our open-source based automation platform for NFV services and our ONAP-based network automation platform has helped to ensure the rapid and efficient delivery of new network services.”

“We are delighted to have been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the quadrant. We feel that we are constantly striving to help our customers realize significant time to market and efficiency benefits on their journey to a service-aware, elastic, cloud-based and software-driven network,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Network and Technology. “Our modular offerings, with capabilities powered by ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform), accelerate service design and instantiation, while improving operational efficiency in hybrid and software-defined networks (SDN). Given the rapid increase in data demand and the unsustainability of traditional network approaches, service providers need to accelerate their network transformation across all network domains and cloud infrastructures.”

According to Gartner, “OSS transformation has a major impact on the success of investments in NFV and a CSP’s preparedness for the future. Consequently, selection of OSS vendors and their capabilities across products and services are critical elements in CSPs’ success. Most of the vendors covered are envisioning similarly: They are considering cloud, NFV, AI, automation, network slicing and 5G. Therefore, competitive differentiation based on vision is getting narrower among these vendors. However, there are significant differences because of product/offering portfolio, market segmentation, go-to-market approach, and mind share and execution track record.”

Across the 350 communications and media companies that Amdocs serves, the company had several new wins in the OSS and NFV space this past year. These include a multi-year SmartOps project for Globe Telecom , in the Philippines, for continuous enhancement of services and operations, PLDT in the Philippines for upgrading and managing business technology systems with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance customer experience, engagement and product delivery; Comcast in the US for supporting their SD-WAN service.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems, Amresh Nandan , Martina Kurth , Ramesh Marimuthu , 17 January 2019.

Here is the link to the report: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Supporting Resources

Find out more about Amdocs NFV

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com or amdocs@babelpr.com

Amdocs



1390 Timberlake Manor Parkway

Chesterfield, MO 63017

USA

www.amdocs.com t: +1-314-212-7000

f: +1-314-212-7500





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.