$8.68 Billion Automatic Weapons Market, 2019 - Global Forecast to 2023

The automatic weapons market is projected to grow from USD 5.96 billion in 2018 to USD 8.68 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2018 to 2023.



Automatic weapons are becoming a critical part of modern warfare as they assist in offensive military operations and provide firing support to infantry units. Continuous innovations in automatic weapons have resulted in their increased ammunition capacity, enhanced accuracy, and improved firepower capability.



These innovations have also improved the ability of automatic weapons to operate in highly dispersed mode through the use of self-location and onboard fire control systems. Companies such as BAE Systems manufacture advanced gun systems for deployment on naval platforms to provide flexible, sustainable, and affordable firepower to defense forces against a wide range of littoral and inland targets. These systems also offer highly-advanced gunfire capabilities to defense forces for anti-surface warfare.



Factors such as increased demand for precision weapon systems from emerging economies such as China and India, advancements in land warfare systems, continuous upgradation of the existing combat platforms, and requirement for interconnected warfare systems are expected to drive the growth of the automatic weapons market across the globe during the forecast period.



The use of automatic weapons by defense forces has considerably increased in the past few years due to an increase in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured, worldwide. These warfare platforms require weapon systems that can be operated as semi-automatic as well as fully automatic systems.



Some of the key players operating in the automatic weapons market include



BAE Systems

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC

Denel Land Systems

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corporation

Heckler & Koch AG

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd

KBP Instrument Design Bureau

Kalashnikov Concern

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall AG

ST Engineering

Ukroboroprom

Contracts and new product launches were the key strategies adopted by these market players to enhance their position in the automatic weapons market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Automatic Weapons Market

4.2 Small Caliber Automatic Weapons Market, By Type

4.3 Automatic Weapons Market for Land, By Type

4.4 Automatic Launchers Market Share, By Type, 2018

4.5 Europe Automatic Weapons Market, By Caliber and Country

4.6 North America Automatic Weapons Market, By Product



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidents of Wars and Cross-Border Conflicts

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Precision Weapon Systems

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Automatic Weapon Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Defense Budgets of Advanced Economies

5.2.2.2 Stringent Manufacturing Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Defense Budgets of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Fdi in Defense in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Policy Challenges for New Technologies

5.2.4.2 Integration of Automatic Weapon Systems With A Wide Range of Platforms



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Integrated Weapon Systems

6.2.2 Advanced Gun System

6.2.3 3d Printed Guns

6.2.4 Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Technology

6.2.5 Advanced Autoloaders for Automatic Weapon

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Automatic Weapons Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automatic Rifles

7.2.1 Increasing Demand of Automatic Rifles By Infantry Across the World

7.3 Machine Guns

7.3.1 Light Machine Guns (LMG)

7.3.1.1 Replacement of Old Machine Guns With Light Machine Guns is Expected to Fuel the Growth of This Market

7.3.2 Medium Machine Guns (MMG)

7.3.2.1 Developing Next Generation Lightweight Medium Machine Gun (LWMMG) Gives Warfighters A Distinct Advantage in Both Extended and Close-In Fighting

7.3.3 Heavy Machine Guns (HMG)

7.3.3.1 Increasing Use of Tripod Or Vehicle Mounted Weapons are Expected to Drive the Medium Machine Guns Market

7.4 Automatic Launchers

7.4.1 Grenade Launchers

7.4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Fully Integrated 40mm Automatic Grenade Launcher System From Nato Countries is Expected to Drive This Market

7.4.2 Missile Launchers

7.4.2.1 Asymmetric Nature of Warfare Requires Militaries Deploy Weapons With Extended Range and Striking Precision to Impart Optimum Lethality While Averting Collateral Damage.

7.4.3 Mortar Launchers

7.4.3.1 Increasing Investment to Upgrade Long Range Weapons By Advanced Economies

7.5 Automatic Cannons

7.5.1 Increasing Demand of Lightweight Medium Caliber Weapons is Fueling the Growth of This Market

7.6 Gatling Guns

7.6.1 Increased Application on Fighter Aircraft and Naval Ships is Expected to Drive This Market



8 Automatic Weapons Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Land

8.2.1 Battle Tanks

8.2.1.1 Battle Tanks are Mostly Used During High Intensity Combat Operations

8.2.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVS)

8.2.2.1 The Market for AFVS is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period

8.2.3 Light Protected Vehicles (LPVS)

8.2.3.1 Increased Demand for LPVS for Patrolling and Reconnaissance Functions Due to Increasing Cross-Border Terrorist Threats

8.3 Naval

8.3.1 Destroyers

8.3.1.1 Increasing Naval Warfare to Drive Destroyers Market

8.3.2 Frigates

8.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Precision Weapon System on Naval Platform is Driving the Demand for Frigates

8.3.3 Corvettes

8.3.3.1 Continuous Upgradation on A Naval Platform Assures That It is Deployed With Latest Weapon Technology

8.3.4 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVS)

8.3.4.1 Increasing Demand of Small Caliber Weapons is Expected to Drive This Market

8.4 Airborne

8.4.1 Helicopters

8.4.1.1 The Market for Helicopter is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.4.2 Combat Support Aircraft

8.4.2.1 Replacement of Legacy Systems With Advanced Combat Systems is Expected to Drive This Market

8.4.3 Fighter Aircraft

8.4.3.1 Increasing Need of Different Types of Automatic Weapon Systems From Incoming Threats is Driving This Market

8.5 Handheld & Stationary



9 Automatic Weapons Market, By Caliber

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small Caliber

9.2.1 Small Caliber Weapons are Mostly Used By Infantry for Short Range Fire

9.2.2 5.56mm

9.2.3 7.62mm

9.2.4 12.7mm

9.2.5 14.5mm

9.3 Medium Caliber

9.3.1 Increasing Demand of 30mm and 40mm Automatic Weapons is Fueling the Growth of This Market

9.3.2 20mm

9.3.3 25mm

9.3.4 30mm

9.3.5 40mm

9.3.6 Others

9.4 Large Caliber

9.4.1 Advances in Weapon Technology Have Contributed to Increasing Range and Accuracy of Large Caliber Weapon System



10 Automatic Weapons Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fully Automatic

10.2.1 Increasing Investment in Developing Fully Automatic Weapon System in North America and Asia Pacific is Fueling the Growth of This Market

10.3 Semi-Automatic

10.3.1 Regional Tensions Between Various Countries are Anticipated to Fuel the Demand of This Market



11 Automatic Weapons Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Rank Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Contracts

12.3.2 New Product Launches

12.3.3 Partnerships & Agreements



13 Company Profiles



