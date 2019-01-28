Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Services Endorsed by Leading Pediatrics Medical Group

Sunnyvale, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, reports that its proprietary microarray-based finger stick allergy testing services are endorsed by prestigious health and wellness leader First Pediatrics Medical Group. Headquartered in Fresno, California USA, First Pediatrics Medical Group provides premium healthcare services to infants, children and young adults to age 21. According to Dr. Mohan, MD, “Our practice relies on the ease of administration and clinical sensitivity of the tests, which allows us to create effective treatment plans for our patients. The simplicity and convenience of being able to offer in-office testing has led to greater patient satisfaction compared to traditional testing and treatment modalities. We have found the tests to be useful and effective and continue to rely on them in our practice.”

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the FDA regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, signed allergy testing contracts with more than 300 medical clinics, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company’s Chief Executive Officer and aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing. Endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group is an important step in improving the standard of care in the pediatric patient population.

CEO Rene Schena states, “Our healthcare platform, with its simplicity, non-invasiveness and clinical sensitivity, is empowering doctors to improve health and wellness in key demographics comprising the 60 million Americans who report allergy asthma symptoms annually. We are pleased to receive this validation from a leading pediatric medical practice.”

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect", "believe", and "should". Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

