Zambian Youth Rugby in massive boost

The re-introduction of Zambia has come as a massive boost of vigour and motivation among the young players from across the country.

On Saturday 26th January, 2019, the Zambia Rugby Union called for u18 and u20 trials which were hosted in two locations, namely, Lusaka Rugby Club for Midlands based players and Diggers Rugby Club for Copperbelt based players.

Announcing the development, Get Into Rugby Zambia Manager Tom Chaloba expressed delight. He said "We are extremely delighted with the response from the players who turned up for these trials, it should be noted that Zambia has been absent from the under 20 tournament for the past 6-8 years, so this is an opportunity is being taken seriously by everyone involved".

More than 80 boys attended the Lusaka trials out of which 50 were selected while close to 90 attended the Copperbelt trials out of which 55 were selected in Kitwe. "In the coming few weeks we shall conduct joint trials for all the selected players before final teams are named", Chaloba said.

At the same event, a local TV & Radio personality George Phiri donated 10 rugby balls to be used by young players. He said " I'm very happy to be playing my part in ensuring that the future of the young girls and boys is shaped so that they can become model citizens. We all know that Sports teaches discipline, hard work, unity and love plus it helps keep kids off harmful and reckless lifestyles. He further he was impressed with the strides being made in making rugby a household game in Zambia through various social media platforms.

The players who have been chosen both in Kitwe and Lusaka will represent their regions in a few weeks as they face off to determine who makes the final teams to compete in the u18 & u20 categories of the Zambia Rugby National Teams.

