Great Wall Motor Joins the Open Invention Network Community

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C. , Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Great Wall Motor has joined as a community member. As China’s largest manufacturer of SUVs and pickup trucks, as well as an innovator in electric vehicles, Great Wall Motor is demonstrating its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of electronic vehicle systems.



“The automotive industry is undergoing a metamorphosis as digital technologies drive significant leaps in capabilities across systems that include telematics, advanced driver assistance, instrumentation and entertainment, among many others. The key driver of these advancements is open collaborative platforms such as Automotive Grade Linux,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of OIN. “We greatly appreciate Great Wall Motor’s leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“Improving little by little every day is not just a slogan for Great Wall Motor. We believe in daily advances in our in-vehicle systems to improve our customers’ overall driving experience,” said Xiaozu Wang, the head of intellectual property at Great Wall Motor Company Limited. “Harnessing the benefits inherent in open source software to help do so completely aligns with our goals. By joining OIN, we are demonstrating our commitment to open source software, and supporting it with a pledge of patent non-aggression.”

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned OIN are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is China’s largest SUV and pickup manufacturer. It has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2003, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2011. Now Great Wall Motor owns four brands – Haval, Great Wall, WEY and ORA which covers three categories: SUV, passenger car and pickup. With over 40 holding subsidiaries, more than 70,000 employees, four vehicle-manufacturing bases, we have developed the independent matching capacity of core parts such as engine and transmission. Great Wall Motor always adheres to the business philosophy of technology driven and independent research and development. We gain technology advantages through the excessive investment in technical R&D. Our market positioning is "based in China, focusing on emerging countries, and cultivating US and Europe." By leveraging category advantages to enhance brand value, we aspire to become the world-class SUV expert.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,800 community members and owns more than 1,300 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

