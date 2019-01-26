Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Battery Charger, CID1 & CII, 120V AC Input, 12/24V DC Output

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof battery charger for battery charging, repair, restoration, maintenance, cars, and automated systems in Class I and Class II, Division 1 hazardous locations. This unit is NEMA 4X rated and takes 120V AC at 50/60Hz input and turns it into 12/24V DC output.



The NEMA 4X-rated unit accepts 120V AC @ 50-60 Hz input and provides 12-24V DC output.



Constructed of cast aluminum, operators can access terminal strips for completing connections to a 120V power source (input) and a customer-provided battery (output).



Operators can mount the battery charger on flat surfaces and walls via four openings at each corner of the explosion proof enclosure.





The EXP-BCHR-120V-2X0.75-26A-4X explosion proof battery charger offers 120V AC input voltage at 50/60Hz and a low voltage range of 12-24V DC provided on the output side. This 26-amp unit is compatible with various battery types, including wet, gel, MF, CA, EFB, AGM and LIB. When in use, the charger operates at 85% efficiency and is designed for batteries up to 500 aH (250 aH for 16/24V). This unit is rated for use in Class I, Division 1, and Class II, Division 1 hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ NEMA 4X rated battery charger is made of cast aluminum with stainless-steel hinges and bolts meant for use indoors or outdoors. The unit contains terminal strips for connecting 120V to the charger (input), and on the output side, four terminal strip connections are provided for connecting customer-provided batteries. The unit features two 3/4” NPT hubs for completing connections and the unit can be mounted to flat surfaces and walls with four openings at each corner of the device.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/586c4c1b-6c54-44ad-8ff9-2a185cb29ae8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32b1cc1-69ef-4d7c-a1ea-710b72da5d36

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f946ce09-f49a-472b-9ebd-6ea82c4597d3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.