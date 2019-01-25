KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company reported net income of $906,000, or $0.82 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $6,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Included in the fourth quarter 2017 is a one-time non-cash charge of $784,085 recorded as a tax expense related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts of 2017, signed into law December 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a 72.0% increase in net income. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $3.5 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest income remained constant at $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the comparable period in 2017. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $747,000, compared to $711,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest expense was $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income was $12.6 million, compared to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest expense was $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $11.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $26.8 million, or 7.2%, to $400.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $373.6 million at December 31, 2017. Net loan balances increased by $9.6 million, or 3.4%, to $295.6 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $286.0 million at December 31, 2017. The Company’s investment securities totaled $66.0 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $65.3 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $33.8 million, or 11.4%, to $330.4 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $296.6 million at December 31, 2017. Total stockholders’ equity decreased from $26.3 million at December 31, 2017 to $22.1 million at December 31, 2018, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive losses and stock repurchases.



Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.1 million nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2018, representing less than .50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 totaled $4.0 million, or 1.34% of loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “With this report for the fourth quarter of 2018, we completed a very successful year. Actually, the most profitable year in the twenty-five years of KS Bancorp, Inc. The earnings per share of $3.00 was a goal met and a result to our focus on quality customer relationships and management of overhead expenses. Community banking is important to our market area and KS Bank is proud to be that community bank.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share for stockholders of record as of January 30, 2019, with payment to be made on February 14, 2019.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.93%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.68%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.68%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.52% at December 31, 2018. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina plus a mortgage servicing location in Greenville, NC. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2018 December 31, (unaudited) 2017* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 21,220 $ 4,254 Noninterest-earning 2,184 2,713 Time Deposit 100 100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 66,004 65,251 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,696 1,811 Loans 299,640 290,035 Less allowance for loan losses (4,010 ) (4,066 ) Net loans 295,630 285,969 Accrued interest receivable 1,212 1,127 Property and equipment, net 7,324 7,610 Other assets 5,045 4,783 Total assets $ 400,415 $ 373,618 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 330,423 $ 296,574 Short-term borrowings 7 4,103 Long-term borrowings 44,248 43,248 Accrued interest payable 380 324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,232 3,066 Total liabilities 378,290 347,315 Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 1,309,501 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 1,360 1,607 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 22,026 25,561 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,261 ) (865 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,125 26,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 400,415 $ 373,618 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 3,877 $ 3,669 $ 14,880 $ 13,825 Investment securities Taxable 347 281 1,260 1,145 Tax-exempt 32 37 142 177 Dividends 39 15 106 85 Interest-bearing deposits 49 16 105 46 Total interest and dividend income 4,344 4,018 16,493 15,278 Interest expense: Deposits 686 414 2,174 1,517 Borrowings 447 389 1,712 1,514 Total interest expense 1,133 803 3,886 3,031 Net interest income 3,211 3,215 12,607 12,247 Recovery loan losses - (40 ) - (227 ) Net interest income after recovery of loan losses 3,211 3,255 12,607 12,474 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 347 361 1,378 1,406 Fees from presold mortgages 52 31 210 209 Loss on sale of investments - - - (4 ) Other income 348 319 1,584 1,178 Total noninterest income 747 711 3,172 2,789 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,704 1,728 6,917 6,714 Occupancy and equipment 346 336 1,287 1,245 Data processing & outside service fees 240 182 835 785 Advertising 49 26 125 78 Net foreclosed real estate - 9 (10 ) 68 Other 482 497 2,136 2,120 Total noninterest expenses 2,821 2,778 11,290 11,010 Income before income taxes 1,137 1,188 4,489 4,253 Income tax 231 1,182 947 2,194 Net income $ 906 $ 6 $ 3,542 $ 2,059 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ - $ 3.00 $ 1.57





Contact: Harold T. Keen Regina J Smith President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101



