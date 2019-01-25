Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Issues a Voluntary Recall

Mrs. Grissom’s Salads is voluntarily recalling a single days production of Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese because of a labeling issue. Product produced on December 13, 2018 may have been packaged incorrectly, with the correct Pimento Cheese label on top lid, but a Chicken salad label on the container. The Pimento Cheese may contain allergens not listed on the products ingredient label, Specifically Milk.

A production error resulted in a limited number of Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese being packaged into cups labeled Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad.

There have been no reports of allergic reactions or illness associated with this product, however the possibility of an unlabeled allergen makes this a class one recall.

This voluntary recall includes only Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese with a printed date of MAR 13 2019.

Containers of Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese (Orange in Color) are visibly different from Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Cranberry Chicken Pecan Salad (White with Cranberries) both in color and ingredients.

Consumers who are allergic to Milk, or who are unsure they are allergic to milk, should not consume Mrs. Grissom’s SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese dated MAR 13 2019.

No other varieties are affected by this recall.

Consumers requesting a refund or that have further questions should contact Mrs. Grissom’s Consumer Services at (615) 255-4137

###