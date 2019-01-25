FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Increase in 2018 Earnings

DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and diluted share, for 2018, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, FNCB recorded net income of $7.1 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share for the respective quarter of 2017. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods were due largely to a decrease in income tax expense, coupled with increases in net interest income and non-interest income. Income tax expense decreased $7.0 million and $8.2 million comparing the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2017, FNCB had recognized additional, non-recurring income tax expense of $8.0 million resulting from the revaluation of FNCB’s net deferred tax assets following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act”) on December 22, 2017. With regard to non-interest revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018, FNCB, the Bank and Fidelity Deposit Company of Maryland resolved a dispute by entering into a mutual release of all claims, which resulted in FNCB recognizing an insurance recovery after related expenses of $6.0 million. Partially offsetting these positive factors for the year ended December 31, 2018 were increases in the provision for loan and lease losses and non-interest expense.



/EIN News/ -- Return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.09% and 15.38%, respectively, in 2018, compared to 0.01% and 0.15%, respectively in 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 2.26% and 32.26%, respectively. Comparatively, return on average assets was (2.09%) and return on average shareholders’ equity was (24.98%) for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

2018 Performance Highlights:

Year-to-date total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income) increased $8.0 million, or 19.9% year over year;

Net interest income (FTE) increased 3.3% and 9.6%, comparing the quarter and year ended December 31 of 2018 and 2017, respectively;

Efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 47.59% in 2018 from 73.42% in 2017;

Yield on earning assets (FTE) for the fourth quarter of 2018 improved 22 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2017;

Year over year growth in total loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income, of $68.5 million, or 8.9%;

Total deposits grew $93.2 million, or 9.3%, comparing December 31, 2018 and 2017; and

Total capital increased $8.0 million, or 9.0%, comparing December 31, 2018 and 2017.

“We are very pleased with our 2018 operating performance,” stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The solid results reflected the ongoing efforts of the entire FNCB team focused on organic loan and core deposit growth, funding cost management and controlling non-interest expense. We experienced strong demand for loans and deposits and were able to grow interest revenue and maintain our net interest margin in 2018 amid what proved to be a very challenging interest rate environment and competitive marketplace,” continued Champi. “We realize we still have much work to do ahead but are encouraged as we enter into 2019. We believe our strong balance sheet leaves us well positioned to advance our performance into the new year and continue to create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Champi.

Cash Dividends Declared

Dividends declared and paid were $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter and $0.17 per share for the year-to-date period of 2018, which represented increases of 25.0% and 30.8% compared to $0.04 per share and $0.13 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods ended December 31, 2017. Total dividends declared and paid for 2018 equated to a dividend yield of approximately 2.01% based on the closing stock price of $8.44 per share at December 31, 2018.

Summary Results for 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 3.3% to $9.3 million from $9.0 million for the same three months of 2017. Despite the increase in net interest income, FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 contracted 18 basis points to 3.17% compared to 3.35% for the same quarter of 2017. The margin contraction primarily reflected a 45 basis-point increase in the cost of funds to 1.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 0.59% for the same three months of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 9.6%, to $37.0 million compared to $33.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The improvement in net interest income for the year-to-date period was largely due to growth in average earning assets and higher earning-asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs. Average earning assets grew $100.7 million, or 9.6%, to $1.147 billion in 2018 from $1.046 billion in 2017. Tax-equivalent earning-asset yields improved 29 basis points to 3.97% in 2018 compared to 3.68% in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the cost of funds increased 35 basis points to 0.90% from 0.55% for the year ended December 31, 2017. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.22% in 2018 from 3.23% in 2017. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 4 basis points to 3.17% from 3.21% for the third quarter of 2018. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for 2018 and 34.0% for 2017.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income amounted to $7.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 287.0%, compared to $1.9 million for the same period of 2017. Non-interest income totaled $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $4.6 million, or 63.2%, compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest income for the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods was primarily due to the insurance recovery, net of related expenses, of $6.0 million received in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in non-interest income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 were net gains on the sale of available-for sale securities of $0.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively. Comparatively, there were no net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, FNCB realized net losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities of $4 thousand.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 1.8%, to $7.9 million from $7.8 million for the comparable three months of 2017. Non-interest expense for all of 2018 totaled $29.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 4.5%, from $28.1 million for 2017. The increase in non-interest expense resulted largely from higher salaries and employee benefits expense related to staffing additions within FNCB Bank’s retail and commercial lending and credit administration units, coupled with increases in regulatory assessments, which, we believe, primarily reflected strong balance sheet growth.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing loans increased $2.1 million to $4.7 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, from $2.6 million, or 0.34% of total loans at December 31, 2017. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) was 0.93% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.72% at the end of 2017. The increase in non-performing loans and loan delinquencies was primarily attributable to two commercial relationships that were placed on non-accrual status during 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of gross loans was 1.13% and 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $75.4 million, or 6.5%, to $1.238 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.162 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets primarily reflected strong growth in interest-earning assets. Specifically, loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income, increased $68.5 million, or 8.9%, to $839.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $770.6 million at December 31, 2017. Available-for-sale securities increased $6.5 million to $296.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $289.5 million at December 31, 2017. The asset growth was funded with an increase in total deposits of $93.2 million, or 9.3%, to $1.096 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.002 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to increases in retail and wholesale time deposits. Borrowings through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh decreased $26.0 million to $18.9 million at December 31, 2018 from $44.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $8.0 million, or 9.0%, to $97.2 million at December 31, 2018 from $89.2 million at December 31, 2017. The capital increase resulted primarily from net income in 2018 of $13.3 million, partially offset by a $2.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to depreciation in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, and year-to-date dividends declared of $2.9 million. FNCB’s total risk-based capital and Tier I leverage ratios improved to 12.69% and 8.50%, respectively, at December 31, 2018 from $12.08% and 7.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of the FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com , and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 100 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB operates through 16 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James M. Bone, Jr., CPA

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

FNCB Bank

(570) 348-6419

james.bone@fncb.com

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in our markets; the effects of, and changes in trade, monetary, fiscal and tax policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services; the ability of FNCB to compete with other institutions for business, including for deposit and loan growth: the composition and concentrations of FNCB’s lending risk and the adequacy of FNCB’s reserves to manage those risks; the valuation of FNCB’s investment securities; the ability of FNCB to pay dividends or repurchase common shares; the ability of FNCB to retain key personnel; the impact of any pending or threatened litigation against FNCB; the marketability of shares of FNCB stock and fluctuations in the value of FNCB’s share price; the effectiveness of FNCB’s system of internal controls; the ability of FNCB to attract additional capital investment; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations (including laws concerning capital adequacy, taxes, banking, securities and insurance); the ability of FNCB to identify future acquisition targets, complete acquisitions and integrate new teams into FNCB’s operations; the impact of technological changes and security risks upon our information technology systems; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms, and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report.

Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

[FNCB provides tabular information as follows]





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Per share data: Net income (loss) (fully diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) Cash dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Book value $ 5.78 $ 5.15 $ 5.18 $ 5.17 $ 5.32 Tangible book value $ 5.78 $ 5.15 $ 5.18 $ 5.17 $ 5.32 Market value: High $ 10.39 $ 12.00 $ 10.00 $ 9.98 $ 7.99 Low $ 8.21 $ 7.97 $ 8.01 $ 7.01 $ 6.54 Close $ 8.44 $ 9.77 $ 8.88 $ 9.24 $ 7.30 Common shares outstanding 16,821,371 16,819,471 16,817,097 16,766,600 16,757,963 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 2.26 % 0.59 % 0.79 % 0.70 % (2.09 %) Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 32.26 % 8.41 % 11.23 % 9.44 % (24.98 %) Efficiency ratio 47.59 % 67.11 % 63.94 % 68.78 % 73.42 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.50 % 7.66 % 7.69 % 7.80 % 7.74 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets 12.69 % 11.42 % 11.31 % 11.70 % 12.08 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 7.00 % 7.00 % 7.05 % 7.38 % 8.35 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % 3.83 % 3.84 % Cost of funds 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.84 % 0.69 % 0.59 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.02 % 3.04 % 3.12 % 3.15 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.21 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.35 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.71 % 0.73 % 0.72 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.17 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.56 % 0.51 % 0.41 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Annualized net charge-offs/average loans 0.05 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.10 % 0.06 %

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2018 2017 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 36,381 $ 29,821 Interest and dividends on securities U.S. government agencies 3,565 3,426 State and political subdivisions, tax-free 133 49 State and political subdivisions, taxable 4,105 3,809 Other securities 813 563 Total interest and dividends on securities 8,616 7,847 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 88 180 Total interest income 45,085 37,848 Interest expense Interest on deposits 5,925 3,521 Interest on borrowed funds Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 2,025 599 Interest on subordinated debentures 228 380 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 400 300 Total interest on borrowed funds 2,653 1,279 Total interest expense 8,578 4,800 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 36,507 33,048 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,550 769 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 33,957 32,279 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 2,885 2,903 Net (loss) gain on the sale of securities (4 ) 1,597 Net loss on equity securities (27 ) - Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 210 304 Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans 322 79 Net gain on the sale of other repossessed assets - 47 Net gain on the sale of other real estate owned 31 79 Loan-related fees 390 384 Income from bank-owned life insurance 555 527 Insurance recovery 6,027 - Other 1,401 1,305 Total non-interest income 11,790 7,225 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,780 14,161 Occupancy expense 2,191 2,105 Equipment expense 1,254 1,815 Data processing expense 2,799 2,023 Regulatory assessments 861 686 Bank shares tax 636 800 Professional fees 1,028 956 Insurance expense 515 519 Other operating expenses 5,263 5,004 Total non-interest expense 29,327 28,069 Income before income taxes 16,420 11,435 Income tax expense 3,071 11,288 Net income $ 13,349 $ 147 Income per share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 16,799,004 16,722,966 Diluted 16,820,753 16,740,288

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,561 $ 9,501 $ 9,031 $ 8,288 $ 8,073 Interest and dividends on securities U.S. government agencies 890 899 886 890 860 State and political subdivisions, tax-free 38 37 38 20 7 State and political subdivisions, taxable 1,026 1,028 1,027 1,024 993 Other securities 167 211 240 195 154 Total interest and dividends on securities 2,121 2,175 2,191 2,129 2,014 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 36 17 12 23 34 Total interest income 11,718 11,693 11,234 10,440 10,121 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,165 1,559 1,134 1,067 1,008 Interest on borrowed funds Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 251 715 707 352 175 Interest on subordinated debentures 57 58 57 56 57 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 108 106 99 87 81 Total interest on borrowed funds 416 879 863 495 313 Total interest expense 2,581 2,438 1,997 1,562 1,321 Net interest income before (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 9,137 9,255 9,237 8,878 8,800 (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (199 ) 1,149 880 720 283 Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 9,336 8,106 8,357 8,158 8,517 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 725 711 747 702 756 Net (loss) gain on the sale of securities - - (4 ) - 259 Net gain (loss) on equity securities 7 (8 ) (7 ) (19 ) - Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 39 71 51 49 63 Net gain on the sale of SBA guaranteed loans - - 71 251 - Net (loss) gain on the sale of other real estate owned - - (7 ) 38 22 Loan-related fees 145 85 76 84 132 Income from bank-owned life insurance 142 141 138 134 128 Insurance recovery 6,027 - - - - Other 337 320 464 280 558 Total non-interest income 7,422 1,320 1,529 1,519 1,918 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,048 3,581 3,485 3,666 4,092 Occupancy expense 562 500 526 603 538 Equipment expense 318 299 323 314 435 Data processing expense 759 745 647 648 521 Regulatory assessments 213 251 196 201 189 Bank shares tax (131 ) 278 222 267 38 Professional fees 295 241 196 296 294 Insurance expense 117 130 133 135 134 Other operating expenses 1,760 1,163 1,238 1,102 1,563 Total non-interest expense 7,941 7,188 6,966 7,232 7,804 Income before income taxes 8,817 2,238 2,920 2,445 2,631 Income tax expense 1,749 388 508 426 8,745 Net income (loss) $ 7,068 $ 1,850 $ 2,412 $ 2,019 $ (6,114 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ (0.36 ) Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 16,820,337 16,818,625 16,792,812 16,763,401 16,757,963 Diluted 16,840,933 16,838,547 16,819,286 16,789,336 16,774,209

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 26,673 $ 23,051 $ 16,500 $ 12,323 $ 22,755 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 9,808 7,246 4,624 1,873 14,991 Total cash and cash equivalents 36,481 30,297 21,124 14,196 37,746 Securities available for sale, at fair value 296,032 288,780 290,863 298,314 289,459 Equity securities, at fair value 891 884 892 899 918 Restricted stock, at cost 3,123 3,333 7,964 5,703 2,763 Loans held for sale 820 938 629 366 1,095 Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income 839,100 864,316 855,391 808,202 770,643 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,519 ) (9,827 ) (9,459 ) (9,562 ) (9,034 ) Net loans 829,581 854,489 845,932 798,640 761,609 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,425 13,895 13,900 12,870 10,388 Accrued interest receivable 3,614 4,061 3,654 3,430 3,234 Bank-owned life insurance 31,015 30,873 30,732 30,594 30,460 Other real estate owned 919 715 787 579 1,023 Other assets 20,831 22,857 22,810 23,669 23,610 Total assets $ 1,237,732 $ 1,251,122 $ 1,239,287 $ 1,189,260 $ 1,162,305 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 156,600 $ 166,967 $ 177,388 $ 172,896 $ 176,325 Interest-bearing 939,029 928,154 777,855 782,357 826,123 Total deposits 1,095,629 1,095,121 955,243 955,253 1,002,448 Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 18,930 46,490 174,251 121,485 44,968 Subordinated debentures 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Total borrowed funds 34,240 61,800 189,561 136,795 60,278 Accrued interest payable 338 318 331 284 241 Other liabilities 10,306 7,306 7,027 10,190 10,147 Total liabilities 1,140,513 1,164,545 1,152,162 1,102,522 1,073,114 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 21,026 21,024 21,021 20,958 20,947 Additional paid-in capital 63,547 63,469 63,374 63,335 63,210 Retained earnings 17,186 10,965 9,792 8,057 6,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,540 ) (8,881 ) (7,062 ) (5,612 ) (1,745 ) Total shareholders' equity 97,219 86,577 87,125 86,738 89,191 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,237,732 $ 1,251,122 $ 1,239,287 $ 1,189,260 $ 1,162,305

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Interest income Loans: Loans - taxable $ 9,090 $ 9,059 $ 8,631 $ 7,934 $ 7,736 Loans - tax-free 596 559 506 448 511 Total loans 9,686 9,618 9,137 8,382 8,247 Securities: Securities, taxable 2,083 2,138 2,153 2,109 2,007 Securities, tax-free 48 47 48 25 11 Total interest and dividends on securities 2,131 2,185 2,201 2,134 2,018 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 36 17 12 23 34 Total interest income 11,853 11,820 11,350 10,539 10,299 Interest expense Deposits 2,165 1,559 1,134 1,067 1,008 Borrowed funds 416 879 863 495 313 2,581 2,438 1,997 1,562 1,321 Net interest income $ 9,272 $ 9,382 $ 9,353 $ 8,977 $ 8,978 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans - taxable $ 796,886 $ 803,314 $ 784,427 $ 748,375 $ 725,988 Loans - tax-free 58,722 55,848 49,855 44,383 41,548 Total loans 855,608 859,162 834,282 792,758 767,536 Securities: Securities, taxable 299,981 303,037 305,627 301,032 292,307 Securities, tax-free 4,651 4,664 4,677 2,325 600 Total securities 304,632 307,701 310,304 303,357 292,907 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 8,438 3,735 2,629 3,825 12,215 Total interest-earning assets 1,168,678 1,170,598 1,147,215 1,099,940 1,072,658 Non-earning assets 72,999 75,518 74,188 76,114 89,801 Total assets $ 1,241,677 $ 1,246,116 $ 1,221,403 $ 1,176,054 $ 1,162,459 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 926,767 $ 827,570 $ 790,233 $ 806,494 $ 824,680 Borrowed funds 62,495 149,682 163,547 102,676 67,476 Total interest-bearing liabilities 989,262 977,252 953,780 909,170 892,156 Demand deposits 157,223 173,616 173,037 169,450 162,135 Other liabilities 8,272 7,983 8,444 10,663 11,079 Shareholders' equity 86,920 87,265 86,142 86,771 97,089 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,241,677 $ 1,246,116 $ 1,221,403 $ 1,176,054 $ 1,162,459 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans - taxable 4.56 % 4.51 % 4.40 % 4.24 % 4.26 % Interest and fees on loans - tax-free 4.06 % 4.01 % 4.06 % 4.04 % 4.92 % Total loans 4.53 % 4.48 % 4.38 % 4.23 % 4.30 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.78 % 2.82 % 2.82 % 2.80 % 2.75 % Securities, tax-free 4.13 % 4.03 % 4.11 % 4.30 % 7.33 % Total securities 2.80 % 2.84 % 2.84 % 2.81 % 2.76 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1.71 % 1.82 % 1.83 % 2.41 % 1.11 % Total earning assets 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % 3.83 % 3.84 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.93 % 0.75 % 0.57 % 0.53 % 0.49 % Interest on borrowed funds 2.66 % 2.35 % 2.11 % 1.93 % 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.84 % 0.69 % 0.59 % Net interest spread 3.02 % 3.04 % 3.12 % 3.15 % 3.25 % Net interest margin 3.17 % 3.21 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.35 %

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 At period end Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) $ 4,696 $ 4,391 $ 3,469 $ 2,403 $ 2,578 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans 4,696 4,391 3,469 2,403 2,578 Other real estate owned (OREO) 919 715 787 579 1,023 Other non-performing assets 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,900 1,900 Total non-performing assets $ 7,515 $ 7,006 $ 6,156 $ 4,882 $ 5,501 Accruing TDRs $ 8,457 $ 8,515 $ 8,741 $ 8,797 $ 9,299 For the three months ended Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 9,827 $ 9,459 $ 9,562 $ 9,034 $ 8,862 Loans charged-off 392 1,037 1,310 400 310 Recoveries of charged-off loans 283 256 327 208 199 Net charge-offs 109 781 983 192 111 (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (199 ) 1,149 880 720 283 Ending balance $ 9,519 $ 9,827 $ 9,459 $ 9,562 $ 9,034



