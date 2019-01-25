Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2018
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced its final 2018 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2019.
|Common Shares
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions(2)
|Section 199A
Dividends(1)
|12/29/2017
|01/16/2018
|$0.1775
|$0.156260
|$0.000240
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.021240
|$0.156020
|03/29/2018
|04/16/2018
|$0.1775
|$0.156260
|$0.000240
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.021240
|$0.156020
|06/29/2018
|07/16/2018
|$0.1775
|$0.156260
|$0.000240
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.021240
|$0.156020
|09/28/2018
|10/15/2018
|$0.1775
|$0.156260
|$0.000240
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.021240
|$0.156020
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
|Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends (1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions (2)
|Section 199A
Dividends(1)
|01/31/2018
|02/15/2018
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.001280
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.811220
|04/30/2018
|05/15/2018
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.001280
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.811220
|07/31/2018
|08/15/2018
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.001280
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.811220
|10/31/2018
|11/15/2018
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.001280
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.811220
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
____________________________________________________
- Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
- Return of Capital.
ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
