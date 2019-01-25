There were 374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,917 in the last 365 days.

Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant real estate investments, today announced its final 2018 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B.  A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2019.

Common Shares        
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends(1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions(2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
12/29/2017 01/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020
03/29/2018 04/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020
06/29/2018 07/16/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020
09/28/2018 10/15/2018 $0.1775 $0.156260 $0.000240 $0.00 $0 $0.021240 $0.156020
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock        
Record
Date 		Payable
Date 		Total
Distributions
Per Share 		Total Ordinary
Dividends 		Qualified
Dividends (1) 		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions 		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain 		Nondividend
Distributions (2) 		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/2018 02/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220
04/30/2018 05/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220
07/31/2018 08/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220
10/31/2018 11/15/2018 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.001280 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.811220
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b 3 5

  1. Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
  2. Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com 

